SMI 12’039 0.2%  SPI 15’515 0.2%  Dow 35’603 0.0%  DAX 15’473 -0.3%  Euro 1.0677 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’156 -0.4%  Gold 1’783 0.0%  Bitcoin 57’713 -4.8%  Dollar 0.9182 -0.1%  Öl 84.8 -1.3% 
> > > >
Bombardie a Aktie [Valor: 679350 / ISIN: CA0977511017]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.10.2021 23:04:58

Bombardier to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 28, 2021

Bombardie a
2.15 CAD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on October 28, 2021.

On October 28, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., EST, Bombardier will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company’s financial results for the third quarter September 30, 2021.

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at ir.bombardier.com.

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and the question-and-answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English:514-392-1587, passcode: 4225431# or
1-877-395-0279, passcode: 4225431# (toll-free in North America)
Overseas calls: 800 4222 8835, code 4225431#
Look up country phone number
  
In French: (with translation)514-861-1381, passcode: 5075227# or
1-877-695-6175, passcode: 5075227# (toll-free in North America)
Overseas calls: +800 4222 8835, passcode 5075227#
Look up country phone number

The replay of this call will be available on Bombardier’s website shortly after the end of the webcast.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of more than 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier. Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.

For Information

Tinca Stokojnik Prouvost
Communications
Bombardier
T: 514-855-5001, ext. 51674


﻿

Nachrichten zu Bombardier Inc (A) Multiple Voting Conv

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen