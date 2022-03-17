Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’062 1.4%  SPI 15’370 1.6%  Dow 34’481 1.2%  DAX 14’388 -0.4%  Euro 1.0396 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’885 -0.1%  Gold 1’943 0.9%  Bitcoin 38’281 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9373 -0.4%  Öl 107.0 9.1% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

Bombardie a Aktie [Valor: 679350 / ISIN: CA0977511017]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.03.2022 22:22:55

Bombardier Completes Partial Redemption of $200,000,000 of its 7.500% Senior Notes due 2024 and $200,000,000 of its 7.500% Senior Notes due 2025

Bombardie a
1.55 CAD 1.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

MONTRÉAL, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. ("Bombardier”) today announced that it has redeemed $200 million principal amount of its outstanding 7.500% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes”) and $200 million principal amount of its outstanding 7.500% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes” and, together with the 2024 Notes, the "Redemption Notes”), in each case as set forth in the respective notices of partial redemption issued February 15, 2022.

Payment of the redemption price and surrender of the respective Redemption Notes for redemption are being made through the facilities of the Depository Trust Company in accordance with the applicable procedures of the Depository Trust Company.

"Debt reimbursement is one of the key strategic priorities for our company and the completion of today’s paydown using cash from the balance sheet demonstrates our focus on this objective,” said Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bombardier. "With our strong liquidity position at the end of last year and a competitive portfolio of world-leading business jets, we continue the work towards our 2025 business objectives, as outlined during our recent Investor Day.”

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, sale or purchase of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, sale or purchase would be unlawful.

The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada may only be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information

Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations
Bombardier
+1 514 982 7555
Anna Cristofaro
Manager, Communications
Bombardier
+1 514 855 8678


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Bombardier Inc (A) Multiple Voting Conv

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bombardier Inc (A) Multiple Voting Conv

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV

Es finden weitere Verhandlungen zwischen der Ukraine und Russland statt. Die Hoffnung auf positive Resultate sorgt für Erholungen an den Aktienmärkten. So entwickelte sich beispielsweise der DAX letzten Mittwoch etwa um 8% nach oben, was einen der stärksten Tage des Indexes überhaupt entsprach.

Die Handelswoche startete mit der Fortsetzung der Gespräche zwischen den beiden Konfliktparteien. Dies resultierte in einem positiven Start für die Märkte in Europa.

Wie sich die Entscheidung der FED bezüglich eines Zinsschrittes auf die Märkte auswirken wird, bleibt abzuwarten. Es wird wird hierbei eher mit einer Anhebung des Zinses gerechnet. Welche Themen die Kurse in dieser Woche ausserdem beeinflussen, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 15.Februar 2022: Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:45 Mercedes-Benz startet Batteriefabrik – Zukunft gesichert?
11:08 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte haussieren
09:18 Vontobel: Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
09:13 Weekly-Hits: Wasserstoff – Energieträger mit Zukunft / Halbleiter – Chip-Boom hält an
08:47 SMI nimmt 12.000er-Marke ins Visier
15.03.22 Marktupdate 15.Februar 2022: Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV
11.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’462.16 19.68 JSSMYU
Short 12’782.18 12.91 SMIR9U
Short 13’282.30 8.36 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 12’061.87 17.03.2022 17:31:41
Long 11’203.24 12.77 OSSM2U
Long 10’745.02 8.63 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank Fed hebt die Leitzinsen erstmals seit 2018 an
Hoffnung auf Annäherung im Ukraine-Krieg: Wall Street nach Zinsentscheid fester -- SMI schliesst deutlich im Plus -- DAX verbuchte Gewinne -- Börsen in Asien legen letztlich kräftig zu
Hoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg gedämpft: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX letztendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende sehr stark
Swiss Re-Aktie schliesst knapp im Plus: Swiss Re erzielt Milliardengewinn - Strengerer Umgang mit Öl- und Gaskonzernen
Einstiegskurse oder nicht? Warum ein UBS-Analyst "Buy the Dip" für keine gute Strategie hält
Finanzexperte erwartet starken Anstieg des Bitcoin-Kurs - Bis Ende März bei 50'000 US-Dollar?
Franken-Stärke: So könnte es laut Experten künftig weitergehen
Diese 10 Dividenden-Aktien empfehlen die Experten von Goldman Sachs zum Kauf
Novartis-Aktie letztendlich etwas tiefer: Novartis verzichtet vorerst auf Investitionen und Marketingaktivitäten in Russland
Bitcoin bleibt unangefochten grösste Kryptowährung - Kann Ether Bitcoin überholen?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit