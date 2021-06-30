Bombardier Announces Its Largest Business Jet Order of the Year – 10 Aircraft Worth $451.8 Million U.S.

Order unlocks new travel possibilities amid a growing demand for business aviation

Bombardier’s family of class-leading business jets are ideal choices for those who prefer the comfort, convenience and peace of mind offered by business aviation

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce that it has received a firm order for 10 aircraft from an existing customer. For competitive reasons, the order mix will also remain undisclosed at this time. This agreement represents a total value of $451.8 million U.S., according to current list prices.

"We are filled with pride as we announce the year’s largest business jet order,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. "Our portfolio ideally responds to the growing interest in private aviation, with spacious, high-performing aircraft that are designed to offer the best passenger experience in terms of convenience, comfort, air quality and a smooth ride.”

Bombardier’s industry-leading line of business jets allows customers and operators to efficiently meet their evolving business and travel needs. As passengers increasingly look to private aviation for convenient and worry-free travel, Bombardier’s family of business jets offer a compelling array of choices.

