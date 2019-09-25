BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY to Demo Industry's Digital Future with Dynamic Repair Bay at DRIVE Expo West

POMONA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, a leading supplier of technology solutions to auto repair shops, is set to steal the show at DRIVE Expo West 2019 (BOOTH 106-108) with an exciting demonstration of its signature Mobile Manager Pro software – while debuting new product enhancements – allowing attendees to conduct live, hands-on digital vehicle inspections on an actual car in a re-created repair bay, right on the showroom floor. This is BOLT ON's third appearance at the exclusive, invitation-only event focused on senior-level training, education and collaboration for independent auto repair shop owners and industry leaders.

BOLT ON's Director of Education John "JB" Burkhauser will walk attendees through the company's signature Digital Vehicle Inspection process, allowing technicians to document repair issues and communicate updates with customers in real time. For the demonstration, a car will be hoisted on a NAPA 9,000 lb. capacity CL4P electric Challenger Lift provided by NAPA T&E, and Expo attendees will be given the opportunity to conduct a thorough inspection that will be broadcast on large screen TVs throughout the room. Audience members will then receive the resulting inspection report right on their mobile devices, as if they were the car owner, then approve the recommended work they'd like to have done and what they can defer to a future "visit." Attendees will even be able to "pay" for the service via Text To Pay feature, through BOLT ON's partnership with 360 Payments.

"We're going to grab attention at the expo with this powerful, real-world example of how auto repair shops are emerging from the dark ages to provide customers with new levels of transparency and trust," said Mike Risich, BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY's founder and CEO. "Years ago, there were Blockbusters in every neighborhood. Now they're gone. Netflix's digital technology put them out of business. The same thing is happening in the auto repair industry. Fortunately, thousands of shops nationwide have moved past 'that's how we always did it' and have embraced the advantages of becoming a digital service shop. All shops need to follow suit to avoid being 'Blockbustered'."

In addition to the booth demonstration and educational workshops, BOLT ON will introduce two new product enhancements:

Workflow Manager . The recently redesigned user interface and navigation including a new Calendar Integration allows a service writer to open the appointment calendar and drag appointments right into Workflow Manager. They can then choose to convert the appointment into an estimate without leaving the screen. The service writer can also see how many appointments are scheduled for the coming days to better plan their techs' activities to ensure they are always productive. The same application allows the shop to communicate accurately with customers via text message. BOLT ON customers already subscribed to Pro Pack will automatically get the new version including these features.

. The recently redesigned user interface and navigation including a new Calendar Integration allows a service writer to open the appointment calendar and drag appointments right into Workflow Manager. They can then choose to convert the appointment into an estimate without leaving the screen. The service writer can also see how many appointments are scheduled for the coming days to better plan their techs' activities to ensure they are always productive. The same application allows the shop to communicate accurately with customers via text message. BOLT ON customers already subscribed to Pro Pack will automatically get the new version including these features. Mobile Manager Pro. Now users with multiple locations can see the service recommendations that have come before, regardless of where they originated. A United Tire or Midas shop, for example, can access and view vehicle history and service recommendations data and work performed at any other MMP-equipped shop in the chain.

"With these additional capabilities, our new Workflow Manager offers great new advantages," said Risich. "Within seconds, you can now view your shop's entire work-in-progress and the exact status of every vehicle. It increases efficiency, productivity and ultimately profitability. This promises to be a real game changer."

Look for BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY at the DRIVE Expo West (BOOTH 106-108) from Sept. 27-29, 2019, at the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel & Conference Center, Pomona, Calif. For more information, go to www.drive-expo.com.

About BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY equips the automotive repair and maintenance aftermarket with award-winning technology tools to improve customer communication. The company's technology instantly transmits photos, videos and text messages to communicate automotive repair details, thereby increasing customer trust, boosting sales and empowering shops to build long-term customer relationships. Along with ongoing training and support, BOLT ON's mobile and digital tools also reduce problems inherent in the service process, while increasing shop productivity, revenue, and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.boltontechnology.com or call 610-400-1019.

