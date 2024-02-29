Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’443 0.3%  SPI 14’861 0.1%  Dow 38’949 -0.1%  DAX 17’689 0.5%  Euro 0.9534 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’884 0.0%  Gold 2’030 -0.2%  Bitcoin 55’366 0.7%  Dollar 0.8798 0.1%  Öl 83.3 -0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405ams24924656Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Swisscom874251Lonza1384101Alcon43249246
Top News
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Mittag entwickeln
Beiersdorf-Aktie trotzdem verlustreich: Beiersdorf vermeldet gesteigerten Umsatz und operativen Gewinn
SMA Solar-Aktie dennoch im Bullenmodus: SMA Solar erwartet nach einem erfolgreichen Jahr 2023 einen rückläufigen Gewinn
AIXTRON-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: AIXTRON mit starkem Umsatzwachstum
Einblick in Ken Fishers Depot: So hat der Starinvestor im vierten Quartal 2023 investiert
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Bollore Aktie [Valor: 485939 / ISIN: FR0000039299]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.02.2024 12:57:00

Bollore: THE BOLLORÉ GROUP AND THE CMA CGM GROUP ANNOUNCE THE SUCCESSFUL SALE OF BOLLORÉ LOGISTICS TO CMA CGM

finanzen.net zero Bollore-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Bollore
6.32 EUR 0.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen


 02.29.2024

THE BOLLORÉ GROUP AND THE CMA CGM GROUP ANNOUNCE THE SUCCESSFUL SALE OF BOLLORÉ LOGISTICS TO CMA CGM

The Bolloré Group and the CMA CGM Group announce the completion today of the sale of 100 % of Bolloré Logistics to CMA CGM, it being specified that the transfer of Bolloré Logistics Sweden AB to the CMA CGM Group remains subject to the latter obtaining foreign investment clearance in Sweden.

The purchase price is 4.850 billion euros, on the basis of the estimated debt and cash on the completion date.

As a leading transport and logistics company in France, and one of the main players in the sector worldwide, Bolloré Logistics achieved in 2022 a turnover of 7.1 billion euros, transported 710,000 TEUs of ocean freight and 390,000 tons of air freight, along with a storage capacity of 900,000 m2.

This is CMA CGM’s largest acquisition since its creation in 1978 and constitutes a major step in the CMA CGM Group’s logistics development strategy, complementing its historical maritime transport line of business.

Mr. Rodolphe Saadé, CEO and Chairman of the CMA CGM Group, declared: "I would like to thank the Bolloré Group for the trustful dialogue we have established over the last few months to successfully finalize this acquisition. Within the CMA CGM Group, we are proud to welcome a French flagship built on years of work and experience.
The new entity, made up of CEVA and Bolloré Logistics, is the world's number 5 in its sector. We will now be able to offer our customers a complete range of services and extend our expertise to new businesses.
On behalf of the CMA CGM Group and my family, I would like to welcome the 14,000 employees who are joining us today. Together, we will combine our talents and accelerate our development!

Mr. Cyrille Bolloré, CEO and Chairman of the Bolloré Group, added: "This is the beginning of a new chapter for Bolloré Logistics’ employees. I am very pleased that they are joining the CMA CGM Group and the Saadé family. They will bring unique expertise and know-how, which have long made the pride of the Group and which will be the pride of CMA CGM tomorrow. It is also a great opportunity for our customers around the world and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their trust and loyalty”.

CMA CGM press contact
media@cma-cgm.com
Follow CMA CGM Group

Bolloré press contact
DGM Conseil
Michel Calzaroni
Tel. : + 33 (0)1 40 70 11 89

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

✈️🚢 Haben sich Reiseaktien von den Auswirkungen der Pandemie erholt?
✈️ 🚢Welche Aktien haben eine solide Basis für die Zukunft?

Im Interview mit @TimSchaeferMedia , renommierter Finanzredakteur und Blogger, taucht David Kunz, Börsenexperte und COO der BX Swiss in die Welt der Reiseaktien ein und sprechen über die Erholung ✈️Fluggesellschaften und 🚢Kreuzfahrtaktien nach der Corona-Krise.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:25 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG
10:00 Chip-Industrie: Die Taktfrequenz nimmt zu
09:53 UBS KeyInvest: Autos – Globales Schaulaufen in Genf/ASML / SAP – Europäisches High-Tech-Duo
08:59 SMI in Lauerstellung
08:00 Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
01:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: The tale of two yields
28.02.24 Bitcoin Kurs nahe 60.000 Dollar – Coinbase Aktie gefragt
28.02.24 Marktüberblick: Lanxess mit Wertminderungsbedarf im Fokus
27.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’886.02 19.71 BVSSMU
Short 12’124.09 13.94 F1SSMU
Short 12’590.37 8.86 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’446.51 29.02.2024 12:56:35
Long 10’954.81 19.37 SSRM0U
Long 10’680.15 13.29 SSQMKU
Long 10’251.91 8.90 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Idorsia-Aktie fällt nach Kurssprung letztlich zurück: Idorsia verschafft sich über Abkommen mit Viatris finanziellen Spielraum
ams OSRAM nimmt Wertberichtigungen von 600 bis 900 Millionen Euro vor - Aktie bricht um über 40% ein
Vor Bitcoin-Halving im April: Lohnt sich Bitcoin-Mining aktuell?
Überraschung aus dem Kryptobereich: Warren Buffetts Spitzenreiter
Roche-Aktie legt leicht zu: Roche erwägt offenbar Verkauf von Esbriet
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag mit Verlusten
König der Magnificent 7: So steht es um die KI-Aktie NVIDIA
ObsEva-Aktie bricht um über 80 Prozent ein: ObsEva stellt Geschäftsbetrieb ein
Kryptowährungen im Höhenflug: Bitcoin überwindet 58'000-Dollar-Marke
Super Micro Computer-Aktie stärker: Super Micro Computer stellt neues KI-System mit Superchip von NVIDIA vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit