SMI 11’661 0.5%  SPI 15’705 0.5%  Dow 39’278 -1.0%  DAX 21’206 -0.5%  Euro 0.9319 0.5%  EStoxx50 4’935 -0.6%  Gold 3’320 -0.7%  Bitcoin 69’830 2.1%  Dollar 0.8212 1.0%  Öl 68.0 2.9% 
Top News
L'Oréal-Aktie: Überraschend starkes Quartal
Glencore-Aktie: Glencore und Gunvor wohl an Raffinerie Italiana Petroli interessiert
KW 16: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Alphabet-Aktie gibt nach: Weiteres US-Gericht sieht bei Google illegales Monopol
Transparent und verantwortungsvoll: Nachhaltig in Gold investieren via ETF
17.04.2025 19:06:27

Bolloré - Press release

Bollore
4.98 CHF 1.53%
BOLLORÉ

PRESS RELEASE

April 17, 2025

On September 13, 2024, Bolloré SE had filed three alternative buyout offers followed by mandatory squeeze-outs on the shares of Compagnie du Cambodge, Financière Moncey, and Société Industrielle et Financière de l’Artois (SIF Artois).

As compared to the 1-month VWAP of the target companies prior to the announcement of the tender offers, the cash offer, pursuant to the price increase decided on December 23, 2024, represented the following premiums:

  • 50.5% for Compagnie du Cambodge shares;
  • 61.8% for Financière Moncey shares;
  • 95.3% for SIF Artois shares.

The exchange offer, whose ratio was also increased on December 23, 2024, offered shareholders of the three target companies an opportunity rarely granted in such a context , enabling them to convert their investment into UMG NV shares under favorable tax and financial conditions, the latter being a particularly liquid security and one of the significant shareholdings of the Bolloré Group.

The fairness of these three tender offers, which the current market conditions could have only reinforced, was consecutively appraised by two renowned financial experts: initially by the firm Accuracy, and subsequent to its independence being challenged by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) as well as the price being increased, by the firm BM&A.

These offers have just been declared non-compliant by the AMF.

Despite regretting such an outcome after a formal assessment period of more than seven months, Bolloré SE takes note of these decisions and does not intend to challenge them before the Paris Court of Appeal.

Bolloré SE just discovered the announcement made today by the AMF, shortly after 5 p.m., that it had decided two days earlier to declare these offers non-compliant, and that the relevant grounds would be published at a later date.

Despite regretting such an outcome after a formal assessment period of more than seven months, Bolloré SE takes note of these decisions.

Attachment


Dividendenaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live geht es um defensivere Aktien, welche nicht so stark von der Zollpolitik beeinflusst sind. Was sind spannende Aktien und worin ist Tim investiert?
Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live" mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
🛑 Wichtig: Das Thema Rüstung ist gesellschaftlich wie ethisch komplex – in diesem Video beleuchten wir vor allem die börsentechnische Entwicklung und die wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen globaler Ereignisse.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Dividendenaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:06 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA, Swisscom AG, Partners Group Holding AG
11:16 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: US-Aktienmarkt – Interessante Ableitungen/SAP – Der neue Krösus
10:50 SMI dank Schlussspurt nur leicht im Minus
09:25 Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate in unsicheren Marktphasen
09:11 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy hebt Prognosen an
06:00 Dividendenaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
01:00 Cobalt"s Supply Risks and Demand Drivers
16.04.25 Logo WHS LVMH Aktienanalyse: Luxus-Titan mit Problemen – aber auch mit Potenzial?
15.04.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 5.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
Nach EZB-Entscheid: SMI geht fester ins Osterwochenende -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Grün
Trotz Zollchaos: Diese ETFs bringen Stabilität ins Depot
NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang auf Überraschungsbesuch in China - Aktie gibt nach
Goldpreis: Grossspekulanten verkaufen Gold-Futures in grossem Stil
Tesla-Aktie fällt: China-Zölle stoppen offenbar Cybercab- und Semi-Produktion
ASML-Aktie knickt ein: Chipsausrüster bestätigt Ausblick - Aufträge fallen aber überraschend deutlich
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Rheinmetall von vor 10 Jahren verdient
Zinsentscheid: EZB dreht Zinsschraube nach unten
Meyer Burger Technology Aktie News: Meyer Burger Technology knickt am Dienstagmittag ein
Tesla-Aktie vor technischem Signal: Todeskreuz naht

KW 16: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 16/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/16: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/16. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Lightspring / Shutterstock.com
