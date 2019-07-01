Bollore Logistics Unveils Blue Hub, a Next-generation Building Combining Sustainable Development and Innovation

Bollor e Logistics has invested S$100 million to equip Blue Hub with fully integrated automation solutions that improve storage flexibility, productivity and efficiency.

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollore Logistics, a major player in international logistics and supply chain management, is unveiling Blue Hub, a new, state-of-the-art site in western Singapore. The 50,000 m2 warehouse is fully automated with a view to supporting the growth of customers in the perfumes and cosmetics sector.

Blue Hub stands apart through its equipment and leading-edge technology. The site features an automated multi-shuttle system for optimizing storage density while ensuring optimal inventory rotation. It is also equipped with a 43-meter-tall Spiralveyor® conveyor with high energy efficiency, generating energy savings of up to 87% and thus reducing costs.

Blue Hub will also be home to B.Lab, a regional innovation platform fostering collaborative work between sector stakeholders, with the aim of developing value-creating solutions using robotics, digital, and sustainable technologies. In line with Singapore's Smart Nation, Bollore Logistics seeks to contribute to the innovation ecosystem through this new platform. To that end, B.Lab will work with local universities to train young minds on creative thinking and the creation of logistics solutions.

Bollore Logistics aims to make Blue Hub an icon of new-generation sustainable architecture. It is equipped with an advanced energy-management system, which harnesses the Internet of Things to make predictive building analyses, and a smart lighting control system. Further initiatives include a storm-water recycling system, energy and water consumption monitoring, a photocell sensor for harvesting daylight, a food digester for a zero-waste cafeteria, and chemical-free landscape management. In addition to obtaining the highest-level eco-certification, Green Mark Platinum and LEED Gold (earmarked), Blue Hub's design comprises a range of biodiversity initiatives and as such will be the first project to achieve BiodiverCity© certification in Asia.

Commenting, Cyril Dumon, CEO of Bollore Logistics Asia-Pacific, said: "Following the success of our Green Hub[2], Blue Hub follows the same philosophy by blending sustainability building-solutions with employee centric features. The facility also integrates B.Lab, our first innovation center in Asia, which serves as a nexus for research, innovation and collaboration. The Blue Hub is the embodiment of Bollore Logistics' focus on sustainability, innovation, and employee development."

[1] BiodiverCity© -- A label of the International Biodiversity and Property Council© (IBPC). It assesses and rates the performance of construction projects taking biodiversity into account. IBPC is a non-profit organization founded on October 8, 2013 in Paris by stakeholders in sustainable construction seeking to promote building and biodiversity issues. [2] Green Hub -- A logistics hub wholly-owned by Bollore Logistics. Opened in 2012, it is the first Green Mark Platinum warehouse in Singapore and the largest logistics center in Asia to obtain Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification.

