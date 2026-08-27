Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’554 0.2%  SPI 20’437 0.1%  Dow 53’464 -0.2%  DAX 26’286 0.1%  Euro 0.9388 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’471 0.2%  Gold 4’604 0.2%  Bitcoin 63’485 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8058 0.1%  Öl 87.2 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411NVIDIA994529Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Devisen im Blick: Wenig Bewegung bei Franken, Dollar und Euro
DKSH-Aktie: Konzern kauft Wirkstoffhändler in Thailand
MindMaze-Aktie: KTM-Mutter schreibt Verlust - sieht aber den Durchbruch nah
Buffetts Kernsparte schwächelt - Was das für Berkshire-Anleger bedeutet
MindMaze-Aktie: Noch im Verlust, aber riesiges Potenzia
Suche...

Nexa Resources Aktie 38433169 / LU1701428291

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.08.2026 07:46:11

Boliden To Acquire All Of Votorantim's Shares In Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources
13.30 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Boliden AB (BLS.TO, BOL.TO, BOL.ST) and Votorantim S.A. have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Boliden will acquire all of Votorantim's shares in Nexa Resources S.A. Votorantim will receive 0.250x newly issued Boliden shares for each of its Nexa shares resulting in Boliden becoming owner of 64.68% of the total number of shares and votes in Nexa, and Votorantim becoming owner of approximately 7.0% of the total number of shares and votes in Boliden. Following closing, Boliden has agreed with Nexa to launch a voluntary tender offer to purchase for cash any Nexa shares not acquired through the transaction. Boliden will become the majority shareholder in Nexa. Nexa will be fully consolidated in Boliden's financial statements from closing.

The transaction implies a total equity value of Nexa of approximately $2.025 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $3.666 billion, on a 100% basis. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Boliden's earnings per share and contributes above 8% to EPS.

At last close on Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, Boliden AB shares were trading at 583.40 Swedish kronor.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: DocMorris: Turnaround gewinnt an Tempo

Überraschend starke Geschäftszahlen sorgen bei der Aktie von DocMorris wieder für Schwung. Vor allem das kräftige Wachstum im Rezeptgeschäft und die verbesserte Profitabilität machen Hoffnung auf einen nachhaltigen Turnaround - und damit auch auf höhere Kurse.

Weiterlesen!