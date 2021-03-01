|
Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container Manufacturing Industry | BizVibe Adds New Companies Which Can Be Discovered and Tracked
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their boiler, tank, and shipping container manufacturing industry group.
Discover 1,000+ boiler, tank, and shipping container manufacturing company profiles on BizVibe.
Companies listed under the NAICS category for boiler, tank, and shipping container manufacturing are defined as being primarily engaged in manufacturing power boilers and heat exchangers; cutting forming, and joining heavy gauge metal to manufacture tanks, vessels, and other containers; and/or forming light gauge metal containers. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with boiler, tank, and shipping container manufacturing companies from all over the world.

BizVibe's Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container Manufacturing Industry Group Contains the Following:
- Detailed company profiles, spanning across 60+ countries
- 40+ related product and service categories
- Company news tracking
What's in a Company Profile?
- Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
- Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.
- Company performance and risk monitoring
- Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
Top Countries
BizVibe's platform contains 1,000+ boiler, tank, and shipping container manufacturing company profiles which span across 60+ countries:
- 400+ companies in USA
- 200+ companies in UK
- 70+ companies in India
- 60+ companies in Canada
- 30+ companies in China
Products and Services
BizVibe categorizes all boiler, tank, and shipping container manufacturing into 40+ product and service categories including:
- Hoppers
- Metal vats
- Steam accumulators
- Water sterilizers
- Shipping containers

News Tracking
BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within boiler, tank, and shipping container manufacturing categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:
- Financial News
- M&A Partnerships
- Product/Service Launches
- Management Moves
- Compliance and Legal News
Manufacturing Industry Companies
The boiler, tank, and shipping container manufacturing industry group is a part of BizVibe's manufacturing industry. There are 86 manufacturing industry groups in total. Discover manufacturing companies for related industry groups:
- Paint, Coating, And Adhesive Manufacturing
- Plastic Product Manufacturing
- Resin, Synthetic Rubber, and Artificial and Synthetic Fibers and Filaments Manufacturing
- Glass and Glass Product Manufacturing
- Pulp, Paper, and Paperboard Mills

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
