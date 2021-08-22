Boil-water advisory lifted for the West Island

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The urban agglomeration of Montréal would like to inform media representatives that the boil water notice in the western part of the island has been lifted. Tests of water samples over the past two days show that the situation is back to normal in the areas of Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Pierrefonds-Roxboro that have been affected. The city is certain that the water meets all regulatory requirements concerning drinking water. As such, it is no longer necessary to boil water before consuming it in these areas.

As of today, the boil-water advisory that was published on August 11, 2021, has been lifted for these areas.

Residents who would like more information about this notice can contact the city at any time by calling 311 or visiting this page on the city's Web site: https://montreal.ca/en/articles/boil-water-advisory-6648 . The agglomeration thanks you for your cooperation.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal