22.08.2021 00:59:00

Boil-water advisory lifted for the West Island

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The urban agglomeration of Montréal would like to inform media representatives that the boil water notice in the western part of the island has been lifted. Tests of water samples over the past two days show that the situation is back to normal in the areas of Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Pierrefonds-Roxboro that have been affected. The city is certain that the water meets all regulatory requirements concerning drinking water. As such, it is no longer necessary to boil water before consuming it in these areas. 

Ville de Montréal logo (CNW Group/Ville de Montréal)

As of today, the boil-water advisory that was published on August 11, 2021, has been lifted for these areas. 

Residents who would like more information about this notice can contact the city at any time by calling 311 or visiting this page on the city's Web site: https://montreal.ca/en/articles/boil-water-advisory-6648. The agglomeration thanks you for your cooperation. 

Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.

Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.

Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV

