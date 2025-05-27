Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’340 0.2%  SPI 16’965 0.1%  Dow 42’344 1.8%  DAX 24’226 0.8%  Euro 0.9370 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’415 0.4%  Gold 3’301 -1.3%  Bitcoin 90’187 0.5%  Dollar 0.8271 0.8%  Öl 64.3 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405
Top News
Q1 2025: In diese Aktien investierte Ray Dalios Ex-Fonds Bridgewater
Deutsche Bank prognostiziert: Stablecoins könnten noch 2025 Teil des Mainstreams werden
Schwache Zahlen und Zollprobleme setzen Temu-Mutter PDD-Aktie massiv unter Druck
Tesla-Aktie gewinnt dennoch: Tesla rutscht weiter ab - VW im Aufwind
Bank of America sendet gemischte Signale: NVIDIA-Aktie vor Zahlenvorlage sehr volatil
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.05.2025 23:14:30

Bogota-Region strengthens its position as a leading destination for events at IMEX Frankfurt

BOGOTA, Colombia, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third time, Invest in Bogota, through its Convention Bureau, participates in IMEX Frankfurt, one of the most important meetings of the global meetings, incentives, congresses and events (MICE) industry.

IMEX Frankfurt takes place from this Tuesday until next Thursday, May 22, bringing together more than 12,000 professionals from the events and incentive travel industry from around the world, including planners of corporate meetings, associations, travel agencies, technology providers and tourist destinations, who will be able to participate in business meetings, educational sessions and networking activities that drive innovation and opportunities in the sector.

Invest in Bogota will be present at ProColombia's booth 180, thanks to the articulation of efforts with the entire national and international value chain of the sector, also making visible all the potential that the city has, but especially its Bogota Fairs, Events and Conventions District – made up of Corferias, Agora and the Hilton Corferias hotel.

"This event becomes a key bet to position Bogota-Region among the most competitive markets for meetings tourism, since it not only connects with highly qualified buyers, but also allows us to be at the forefront of the trends that are transforming the industry," said the manager of the Convention Bureau, Luisa Fernanda Vásquez.

The meeting will be attended by Kamila Caselles, official of the bureau, who will present the opportunities and competitive advantages offered by Bogotá-Region in terms of sustainability, innovation and strengthening of business tourism.

It is worth noting that, in 2024, the Convention Bureau contributed to the capture of 36 international events, which generated an economic spillover of USD 15.5 million attracting more than 80,600 attendees, and helped manage another 78 events, strengthening Bogota's position as a leading destination in Latin America for meetings and congresses.

Invest in Bogota is a public-private partnership between the Bogota Chamber of Commerce and the Capital District, and its purpose is to facilitate international investment, attract world-class meetings and events and articulate the high-impact entrepreneurship ecosystem to contribute to the socioeconomic development, competitiveness and quality of life of the Bogota-Region. positioning it as the preferred destination for doing business in Latin America.

Invest in Bogotá

Luis Alejandro Tibaduisa
+57 3176419456
Bogotá, Colombia


Nachrichten zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten