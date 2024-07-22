Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Woodward Aktie
Boeing Selects Woodward to Design Innovative Rotary Actuator for the NASA Sustainable Flight Demonstrator X-66A Aircraft

Woodward
As a key element in pursuit of the aviation industry’s net-zero emission initiative by 2050, this breakthrough concept has potential to substantially reduce commercial flight emissions

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD), a global leader in energy control solutions for aerospace and industrial applications, announced it has been selected to provide rotary actuation solutions for the NASA and Boeing Transonic Truss-braced Wing (TTBW) X-66A aircraft demonstrator.

The pioneering aircraft concept incorporates very long and thin strut-braced wings to add lift and reduce drag, with potential to dramatically increase fuel efficiency. The rotary actuators will be fitted to the X-66A ailerons, one of the flight control surfaces on the aircraft’s special wings.

"We’re quite honored to be selected by Boeing for this breakthrough project, because it provides us with another chance to continue our work with industry leaders and bring our engineering expertise to the future of flight,” said Chip Blankenship, Chair and CEO of Woodward. "It is a natural next step for us to develop the next generation of rotary actuation, as it aligns to our passion for innovation and our purpose to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future.”

Woodward has been a long-time provider of propulsion, actuation, and aircraft control solutions to Boeing and also works with NASA on several projects. The Transonic Truss-Braced Wing program contributes to the aviation industry’s efforts to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Woodward has begun work with Boeing and plans to produce the actuators by 2026. Test flights are scheduled to begin in 2028.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

CONTACT:
Jennifer Regina
970-559-8840
jennifer.regina@woodward.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d57ef2f4-3ee1-4c73-8235-528fb71855ed


