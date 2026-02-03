Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.02.2026 08:22:28

Boeing Lands First Air Cambodia Order For Up To 20 737 MAX Jets

Boeing
182.93 CHF 3.15%
(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA), on Tuesday said Air Cambodia has placed its first-ever order with Boeing for up to 20 737 MAX aircraft, marking the Cambodian carrier's entry into the Boeing customer base and supporting regional growth.

The order was unveiled at the Singapore Airshow, includes 10 firm orders for the 737-8 and options for 10 additional aircraft, finalized in December 2025 and previously listed as unidentified on Boeing's orders and deliveries website.

The 737 MAX will be the first Boeing aircraft operated by a Cambodian airline.

Air Cambodia plans to use the fuel-efficient 737-8 to renew and expand its fleet and support high-demand routes across Asia, benefiting from lower operating costs and a 20% reduction in fuel use and emissions compared with older aircraft.

Air Cambodia currently operates six single-aisle and regional jets on domestic and international routes, while Boeing forecasts Southeast Asian carriers will require nearly 5,000 new aircraft over the next 20 years, with single-aisle jets accounting for more than 80% of deliveries.

On Monday, Boeing had closed at $233.72, 0.32 cents lesser on the Nasdaq. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 0.16 cents higher before ending the trade at $233.40.

Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.

