Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’589 -0.4%  SPI 17’326 -0.4%  Dow 47’147 -0.7%  DAX 23’769 -0.5%  Euro 0.9224 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’663 -0.5%  Gold 4’085 0.1%  Bitcoin 75’993 1.3%  Dollar 0.7949 0.1%  Öl 64.3 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Investment-Note für Richemont-Aktie: Neue Analyse von Deutsche Bank AG
Swiss Re-Analyse: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) bewertet Swiss Re-Aktie mit Buy in neuer Analyse
Amazon-Aktie steigt: Black Week im Mittelpunkt der Verkaufsstrategie
Goldprognose: Saxo Bank erwartet erneute Goldpreis-Rally 2026
Siemens-Aktie schwächelt - Analysten uneins über weiteres Potenzial
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Boeing Aktie 913253 / US0970231058

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.11.2025 11:31:10

Boeing Gets Order For 65 777-9 Passenger Jets From Emirates

Boeing
155.96 CHF 1.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Emirates announced Emirates has placed its third order for 777X airplanes. The new order for 65 777-9 passenger jets was announced during a signing at the Dubai Airshow. The new purchase brings Emirates' 777X order - consisting of the 777-9 and 777-8 models - to 270 airplanes.

Boeing said the 777-9 will reduce fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes it replaces. Passengers will travel comfortably with a wider, more spacious cabin, better humidity levels, and more natural light.