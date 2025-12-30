Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’241 0.0%  SPI 18’185 0.0%  Dow 48’462 -0.5%  DAX 24’351 0.1%  Euro 0.9291 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’752 0.1%  Gold 4’331 -4.5%  Bitcoin 68’878 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7891 0.0%  Öl 61.8 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Alphabet A29798540Amrize143013422Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Krypto-Ausblick trüb: Warum Standard Chartered das Bitcoin-Ziel halbiert hat
Tesla-Aktie als Top-Pick für 2026: Warum die Deutsche Bank weiter optimistisch ist
NVIDIA & Co.: Diese Aktien sieht BlackRock als klare Gewinner der KI-Offensive
KI-Aktien im Fokus: Gehört NVIDIA weiterhin zu den Top-Picks von Fidelity?
DigitalBridge-Aktie +10%: SoftBank treibt anscheinend mit Übernahme KI-Strategie voran
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Boeing Aktie 913253 / US0970231058

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.12.2025 03:39:28

Boeing Awarded $8.58 Bln Contract For F-15 Israel Program

Boeing
170.79 CHF 0.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company, based in St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a ceiling $8.58 billion contract for the F-15 Israel Program. The hybrid contract includes cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price incentive, firm-fixed-price, and undefinitized contract action terms.

It covers the design, integration, instrumentation, testing, production, and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force, with an option for an additional 25 aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Louis and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2035.

The contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the State of Israel and was awarded as a sole source acquisition. At the time of award, $840 million in FMS funds were obligated. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Separately, Boeing in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has received a ceiling $4.2 billion modification to a previously awarded contract for E-4B contractor logistic services. The modification to contract FA8106-16-D-0002 expands the scope to include programmed depot maintenance, contractor-operated and maintained base supply management, program management, field support services, super high frequency system integration laboratory support, obsolescence studies, and engine support. This modification increases the total cumulative value of the contract from $1.5 billion to $4.2 billion.

Work will be carried out in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; San Antonio, Texas; and Offutt, Nebraska, with completion expected by fiscal year 2027. Fiscal 2026 operations and maintenance funds of $23.49 million were obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?