Boehringer Ingelheim Completes Plant Expansion After $76 Million Georgia Investment

DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading provider of animal health products for pets and livestock, marked the completion of work Wednesday after a $76 million investment in its site in Athens, Ga. The investment doubled the company's capacity to produce vaccines for pets in the United States and around the world.

"Today's announcement is representative of the growth and investment Boehringer Ingelheim is making around the United States. It also signals our commitment to a world in which no animal suffers from a preventable disease," said Everett Hoekstra, president of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. "We are excited about what's in store for our company and our communities, and for the future of animal health."

U.S .Senator David Perdue (R-GA) visited Boehringer Ingelheim's site in Athens on Wednesday to help mark the occasion.

"Boehringer Ingelheim continues to be a strong contributor to our economy," Perdue said. "Their investment in Georgia is a testament to our outstanding universities, growing biosciences industry, and business-friendly climate."

Headquartered in Duluth, Ga., Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. Animal Health Business has increased its manufacturing capacity in recent years at several sites in Georgia and in St. Joseph, Mo., where the company has maintained operations for more than a century.

Since 2017, the company has been delivering on its commitment to invest more than $124 million in Georgia and create 225 jobs in Athens, Duluth, and Gainesville.

Boehringer Ingelheim employs about 440 people in Athens. The site produces more than 150 vaccines for pets, poultry and wildlife sold in more than 80 countries, protecting animals from diseases like rabies. The site produces several hundred million doses of vaccines a year.

"Boehringer Ingelheim's products help support Georgia's critical agriculture industry and I personally want to congratulate the company and its employees on completing this expansion in Athens," Perdue said.

About Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim is the second largest animal health business in the world, with net sales of almost $4.7 billion (3.9 billion euros) worldwide in 2018, about 10,000 employees and a presence in more than 150 markets. We have pioneered advancements in vaccines, parasite-control products and therapeutics that limit pain and slow disease, and we aim to create the future of animal wellbeing for pets, horses and livestock by focusing on prevention.

Boehringer Ingelheim's Animal Health Business has a significant presence in the United States, with more than 3,000 employees in places that include Georgia, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey and Puerto Rico.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Improving the health of humans and animals is the goal of the research-driven pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim. The focus in doing so is on diseases for which no satisfactory treatment option exists to date. The company therefore concentrates on developing innovative therapies that can extend patients' lives. In animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim stands for advanced prevention.

Family-owned since it was established in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the pharmaceutical industry's top 20 companies. Some 50,000 employees create value through innovation daily for the three business areas: human pharmaceuticals, animal health and biopharmaceuticals. In 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of around $20.7 billion (17.5 billion euros). R&D expenditure of about $3.8 billion (3.2 billion euros), corresponded to 18.1 per cent of net sales.

As a family-owned company, Boehringer Ingelheim plans in generations and focuses on long-term success. The company therefore aims at organic growth from its own resources with simultaneous openness to partnerships and strategic alliances in research. In everything it does, Boehringer Ingelheim naturally adopts responsibility towards mankind and the environment.

