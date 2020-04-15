BOE and Qualcomm Announce Strategic Collaboration

SAN DIEGO and BEIJING, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd (000725.SZ / 200725.SZ) and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announce their plans to establish a strategic collaboration to develop innovative display products featuring Qualcomm® 3D Sonic ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. This collaboration is expected to extend from mobile and associated 5G technologies to XR and IoT. BOE's expertise in interface devices and smart IoT systems combined with Qualcomm Technologies' broad product portfolio, makes this an ideal collaboration for the 5G era, in which consumers can expect extraordinary performance improvements resulting from the tight integration of both Companies' multiple key technologies, including sensors, antennae, display picture processing, etc.

Anticipating the signing of a collaboration agreement, both companies have started working on incorporating value-added and distinctive features to BOE's flexible OLED panels, including the Qualcomm 3D Sonic sensor. Integrating Qualcomm 3D Sonic sensors onto BOE's flexible OLED displays is intended to bring a more streamlined solution, which can enable smartphone OEMs to create unique products using the industry's thinnest and highest security fingerprint solution. This collaboration also results in a streamlined supply chain and reduced bill of materials (BoM) and research and development expenses. Based on the collaboration, BOE will offer integrated displays with Qualcomm 3D Sonic fingerprint sensors to its customers. Commercial devices featuring this integrated solution are expected to be available in the second half of 2020.

"As a global leader in the semiconductor display industry, BOE has always adhered to the IoT strategy of 'Ecosystem: Open and Connected,' providing global users with excellent intelligent interface devices and solutions. BOE will start shipping flexible OLED panels with integrated Qualcomm 3D Sonic sensors during the second half of 2020," said Wenbao Gao, executive vice president and chief executive officer of display and sensor, BOE.

"Qualcomm Technologies continuously strives to improve our collaboration in China, and collaboration with BOE will be another example of the dedication and our long-term commitment to driving innovations in this vibrant ecosystem," said Roawen Chen, senior vice president and chief operations officer, QCT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Through this collaboration, we expect that OEMs will have more opportunities to design cutting-edge products that feature OLED displays made with the Qualcomm 3D Sonic fingerprint sensor technology. We look forward to further strengthening our innovative collaborations with BOE in key areas like 5G, XR and IoT."

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com.

About BOE

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., founded in April 1993, is a global leader in semiconductor display industry as well as an IoT company providing intelligent interface products and professional services for information interaction and human health. BOE's three core businesses are Interface Devices, Smart IoT Systems, Smart Medicine and Engineering Integration.

Leading the global semiconductor display industry, more than a quarter of display products come from BOE. According to the market data as of 2019, BOE ranked first in the world in shipments of TFT-LCD panels for smartphones, tablets, notebooks, monitors and TVs. BOE also provides integrated IoT solutions in smart retail, smart finance, digital art, business office, smart home, smart transportation, smart education, smart energy, healthcare, etc. BOE boasts a global marketing and R&D centers over 19 countries and regions, with its service networks covering the world's major areas such as Europe, America, Asia and Africa. For more information, visit www.boe.com/en/

