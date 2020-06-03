BodyWorn by Utility, Inc. Announces New Chief Executive Officer from the tech industry to lead the company

DECATUR, Ga., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyWorn by Utility, Inc., a leading first responder technology company, announces that Michael Nark has added the role of Chief Executive Officer to his duties. Mr. Nark joined Utility in March of this year as its President. Considering Utility's significant increase in sales, demand, and captured market share over the last two years, he is well-positioned to proactively lead Utility into the next era of growth and innovation.

Mr. Nark brings extensive experience in sales, marketing, and operations to Utility from software and technology-enabled service delivery businesses. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Miami University and has held senior executive positions in several private and public companies. He brings over 30 years of experience with more than half of them as a President and CEO at four different tech companies: BuildingIQ, Power Analytics, GEOCOMtms, and Prenova, favorably impacting customer satisfaction, growth, and shareholder value at each of them.

"Over the past few years, Utility has emerged as a clear leader in the space, garnering recognition from customers, analysts, and associations alike for its superior technology and service," said Nark. "I look forward to making great things happen at this progressive company with the input, guidance, and support of our phenomenal team. As we evolve, there will be a significant amount of productive change."

With this change, Ted Davis, Utility's co-founder, has been named Chief Innovation Officer of the company. This change will allow Davis to focus solely on the creation of strategic new product ideas that complement Utility's industry-leading ecosystem, drive growth through the application of innovative technology, and support significant current and further market expansion.

"We strongly believe that Michael is the right person to build on this momentum and lead our team to new heights," said Thomas O. Hicks, Chairman of Utility's Board of Directors. "He is a seasoned veteran in the technology space with significant experience in leading companies to exponential growth."

Utility's Complete Evidence Capture and Management System

The BodyWorn camera and the RocketIoT, singularly or in conjunction, utilize their unique communication capabilities to activate specific recording triggers that automatically initiate video recording. Agencies can set up specific recording triggers that adhere to their policies. Automation includes a built-in accelerometer, prone positioning, light bar sensors, door opening, foot pursuit activation, Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) activation, GeoFence entry, and more. Configuration updates can be pushed out over-the-air at any time through AVaiLWeb. The BodyWorn camera and the RocketIoT system offer unique integration with real-time GPS reporting of officer and vehicle, auto-related video for synchronized video playback, dockless evidence offload, and more.

About Utility

Utility, Inc. provides law enforcement officers with an intuitive platform for effectively capturing, transmitting, managing, and releasing video evidence. Utility's BodyWorn camera and RocketIoT in-car video system incorporate real-time communications, policy-based automatic recording functionality, and real-time GPS positioning for the best situational awareness possible during critical times. Meanwhile, its AVaiLWeb cloud-based digital evidence management solution securely stores captured evidence and offers SmartRedaction™ – the only automatic video redaction software on the market today.

www.bodyworn.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bodyworn-by-utility-inc-announces-new-chief-executive-officer-from-the-tech-industry-to-lead-the-company-301070033.html

SOURCE Utility, Inc.