Bodycote International Aktie GB0006895626
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
06.06.2026 05:26:13
Bodycote Shares Down After Apollo Withdraws Offer
(RTTNews) - The Board of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) noted Apollo Management X, L.P's statement, made on behalf of certain of its managed investment funds, that it does not intend to make a firm offer for the company.
BOY.L closed Friday's regular trading at 715.50p down 107.50p or 13.06%.
Despite Apollo's withdrawal, the Board expressed strong confidence in Bodycote's potential and its strategy to build a high-performing, resilient business with attractive growth prospects. The company continues to execute well on its Optimise, Perform and Grow initiatives, with trading in 2026 beginning positively as highlighted in the AGM update on 27 May 2026.
Last month, Bodycote confirmed it had received a conditional cash proposal from Apollo Management X, L.P. Under the proposal, shareholders would have received an offer price of 885 pence per share in cash, along with a proposed final dividend of 16.1 pence per share for the 2025 financial year.
Trading Signals: Belimo: Der stille KI-Profiteur
Belimo steht selten im Rampenlicht der Börse, doch genau das macht den Hidden Champion spannend. Das Unternehmen profitiert von Energieeffizienz, Gebäudedigitalisierung und dem Boom der Rechenzentren. Nach der jüngsten V-förmigen Erholung ruft nun der Gipfel.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Bodycote International plc
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Bodycote International plc
3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Hochtief
✅ STMicroelectronics
✅ ASML
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Parker-Hannifin Corp
❌ Talanx
❌ Arista Networks
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit schwachem Wochenausklang -- SMI geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex schwankte zwischen Gewinn- und Verlustzone. An der Wall Street geht es nach unten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.