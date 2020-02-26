26.02.2020 12:06:00

BodyBio Study Reveals Two Key Consumer Groups in Supplement Industry

MILLVILLE, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyBio, the leader in fatty acid research for the last 20 years, has identified two key groups of supplement consumers: treaters and preventers. A recent New Hope study with nearly 500 participants of avid supplement users indicates that supplement purchases are made for two predominate reasons: to mitigate symptoms for ongoing ailments or prevent future health problems. BodyBio anticipates this finding will guide supplement purchasing patterns in 2020 and beyond.

"We have seen consumers opt for our products time and time again to ease symptoms related to very serious conditions," said Jessica Berman, Supplement Expert and BodyBio Head of Marketing. "The use of supplements to aid in disease treatment is gaining traction, and for consumers searching for medicinal alternatives, BodyBio offers a viable solution."

According to the study, treaters take control of their health, are primarily concerned with digestion and immune issues, and are driving supplement purchasing patterns. These consumers tend to be younger and make supplement purchases to heal existing ailments. Conversely, preventers are concerned with improving general health and wellness, such as ensuring the body has enough nutrients.

Approximately 58 percent of supplement users align with the treater group, with more consumers continuing to join the treater category. Nearly 52 percent of Baby Boomers consider themselves treaters, while 66 percent of Generation X and 70 percent of Millennials align with this group.

Leading physicians are incorporating supplements like Phosphatidylcholine and Butyrate in supplement protocols treating Lyme Disease and other ailments, prompting consumers to increasingly turn to alternative medicine options to supplement traditional, Western medicine. 

"Autoimmune and inflammatory conditions are on the rise and lack a clear diagnosis," said Dr. Thomas Wnorowski, PhD, CNCC. "Consumers are not just supplementing their diets, they are supplementing for a lack of options in traditional western medicine protocols." 

Supplement consumers who identify as treaters will continue to grow as supplementation becomes more widely accepted as a realistic solution to ease disease related symptoms. For more information on BodyBio, visit https://bodybio.com/ or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About BodyBio
RESEARCH BACKED. QUALITY DRIVEN.
BodyBio was conceived when founders, Ed and Patricia Kane, developed targeted blood chemistry analysis and epigenetic testing to investigate the most complex disorders in the world. Their mission began with developing a medical software program that would produce a list of required nutrients based on an individual's blood chemistry results matched to the medical literature. The findings from that research developed into BodyBio as we know it today.

BodyBio products stand out from the majority of vitamins and supplements on the market because they were created for those with complex disorders. BodyBio products are developed to offer the purest, non-oxidized, high-quality supplements founded on the market. BodyBio focuses on "cell membrane medicine" – an investigation into real-world science, not fictional promises. BodyBio stands steadfast behind the belief in the ability of their products to improve lives one cell at a time.

Contacts: Matt Kovacs
mkovacs@blazepr.com 
310-395-5050

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bodybio-study-reveals-two-key-consumer-groups-in-supplement-industry-301011196.html

SOURCE BodyBio

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
USD/JPY – Pullback an den Support
08:45
Ausverkauf setzt sich fort
07:00
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Extremer Verkaufsdruck / Swiss Life – Crash in vier Zügen
25.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Lonza Group AG, Geberit AG
25.02.20
Mexico"s Peso Shines Even as Economy Wobbles
25.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable Multi BRCs auf Öltitel
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
24.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
24.02.20
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
Diese Branche dürfte immun gegen die Coronavirus-Sorgen sein
Wall Street rauscht weiter ab -- SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
CS- und UBS-Aktien profitieren nur kurz: Finma beurteilt Notfallpläne der Credit Suisse und UBS als umsetzbar
Buffett-Gefährte Munger hält Tesla-Chef Elon Musk für "sonderbar"
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab
Alcon-Aktie profitiert: Alcon steigert Umsatz und erfüllt Markterwartungen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Kramp-Karrenbauer gibt Merkel Jobgarantie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Corona-Krise: SMI mit herben Abgaben -- DAX deutlich unter Druck -- Indizes in Fernost schliessen im Minus
Auch am Mittwoch geht es sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt wieder steil bergab. In Asien setzten sich rote Vorzeichen durch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;