BodyBio Study Reveals Two Key Consumer Groups in Supplement Industry

MILLVILLE, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyBio, the leader in fatty acid research for the last 20 years, has identified two key groups of supplement consumers: treaters and preventers. A recent New Hope study with nearly 500 participants of avid supplement users indicates that supplement purchases are made for two predominate reasons: to mitigate symptoms for ongoing ailments or prevent future health problems. BodyBio anticipates this finding will guide supplement purchasing patterns in 2020 and beyond.

"We have seen consumers opt for our products time and time again to ease symptoms related to very serious conditions," said Jessica Berman, Supplement Expert and BodyBio Head of Marketing. "The use of supplements to aid in disease treatment is gaining traction, and for consumers searching for medicinal alternatives, BodyBio offers a viable solution."

According to the study, treaters take control of their health, are primarily concerned with digestion and immune issues, and are driving supplement purchasing patterns. These consumers tend to be younger and make supplement purchases to heal existing ailments. Conversely, preventers are concerned with improving general health and wellness, such as ensuring the body has enough nutrients.

Approximately 58 percent of supplement users align with the treater group, with more consumers continuing to join the treater category. Nearly 52 percent of Baby Boomers consider themselves treaters, while 66 percent of Generation X and 70 percent of Millennials align with this group.

Leading physicians are incorporating supplements like Phosphatidylcholine and Butyrate in supplement protocols treating Lyme Disease and other ailments, prompting consumers to increasingly turn to alternative medicine options to supplement traditional, Western medicine.

"Autoimmune and inflammatory conditions are on the rise and lack a clear diagnosis," said Dr. Thomas Wnorowski, PhD, CNCC. "Consumers are not just supplementing their diets, they are supplementing for a lack of options in traditional western medicine protocols."

Supplement consumers who identify as treaters will continue to grow as supplementation becomes more widely accepted as a realistic solution to ease disease related symptoms. For more information on BodyBio, visit https://bodybio.com/ or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About BodyBio

RESEARCH BACKED. QUALITY DRIVEN.

BodyBio was conceived when founders, Ed and Patricia Kane, developed targeted blood chemistry analysis and epigenetic testing to investigate the most complex disorders in the world. Their mission began with developing a medical software program that would produce a list of required nutrients based on an individual's blood chemistry results matched to the medical literature. The findings from that research developed into BodyBio as we know it today.

BodyBio products stand out from the majority of vitamins and supplements on the market because they were created for those with complex disorders. BodyBio products are developed to offer the purest, non-oxidized, high-quality supplements founded on the market. BodyBio focuses on "cell membrane medicine" – an investigation into real-world science, not fictional promises. BodyBio stands steadfast behind the belief in the ability of their products to improve lives one cell at a time.

