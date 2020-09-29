Bodega Brand To Expand With The Debut Of Bodega Taqueria, A Spinoff Concept Of Bodega Taqueria Y Tequila

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodega announced today the expansion of its brand with the inception of its first spinoff concept: Bodega Taqueria which will mirror the award-winning fast-casual Mexican food portion that makes up Bodega Taqueria y Tequila . The flagship Bodega Taqueria y Tequila opened in 2015 in South Beach and quickly became the go-to spot for authentic Mexican street food in the front and the "secret" late-night speakeasy in the back. Realizing the menu offerings' approachability and affordability, expanding the Taqueria portion of the brand was the logical next step. The debut of the Bodega Taqueria announcement coincides with two confirmed locations slated to open in North Beach and downtown Miami. The Bodega Taqueria in North Beach will open in 2021 in between 73rd Street & Collins Avenue servicing Surfside and Bal Harbour, while the location in downtown Miami will open in 2022 inside of Natiivo Miami , the highly anticipated residential tower, servicing the Brickell area (601 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33132). These two locations will pave the way for at least another 10 Bodega Taqueria's to open within the next 18-24 months.

"Over the last six years, we've found that the Bodega brand works both as a full concept venue (Taqueria y Tequila) and, as a food-only destination as well (Taqueria)," said Keith Menin, Principal of Menin Hospitality. "As we expand the full Bodega Taqueria y Tequila concept with the November 1, 2020 opening in Fort Lauderdale, we are also excited to debut the Bodega Taqueria concept in buildings where fast-casual dining options add to the amenities being offered."

The new Bodega Taqueria concept's main focus will put its culinary inventiveness and quick-service format at the forefront. Offering the authentic taste of Mexican street food, guests will order from the brand's quintessential full-sized, retrofitted vintage airstream trailer turned taco truck with the option to dine in the garage chic seating of picnic tables, neon bar stools, and graffiti walls. The menu is the brainchild of Chef Bernie Matz, the executive director of culinary for Bodega, and will offer tacos and burritos and other customer favorites.

"Over the years, we've taken our airstream food truck to different areas to implement pop-up Bodega Taqueria locations, and have seen great success which contributed to our decision to expand the food portion of our Bodega brand to high traffic buildings," said Jared Galbut, Managing Principal of Menin Hospitality. "The quick service restaurant model is more relevant now than ever before - people want fast quick service of authentic cuisine at approachable prices; we couldn't think of a more opportune time than now to expand."

Known to be the first to bring fast-casual Mexican cuisine to South Beach, the Bodega brand has received incredible accolades from the restaurant and entertainment industries. GQ Magazine named Bodega "the most popular restaurant in the entire state of Florida for late-night eats"; InStyle Magazine said it's one of "4 hot spots worth visiting on your next trip to Miami"; and HuffPost called it the "hottest Mexican restaurants in America." Bodega Taqueria y Tequila can also be found in American Airlines Arena (home of the Miami Heat) and, beginning November 1, 2020, in downtown Fort Lauderdale (21 W. Las Olas Blvd).

ABOUT MENIN HOSPITALITY

Menin Hospitality represents a paradigm shift in the hospitality industry. Founded in 2005, by hospitality entrepreneurs Keith Menin (Principal) and Jared Galbut (Managing Principal), Menin Hospitality has been responsible for creating, concepting and managing an eclectic mix of the country's most innovative and influential hotel, restaurant and nightlife experiences of the past two decades, and are now leveraging our deep understanding of modern aspiration to shape the future of luxury residences as well. Menin Hospitality's world-class team of experts combines creativity with entrepreneurial insight, sophistication with cultural savvy and economic acumen with operational agility. As a result, Menin Hospitality is uniquely able to provide clients with personalized solutions that not only exceed expectations but go beyond convention. Whether as an operations or management expert or a development partner, Menin Hospitality looks not only to grow business further but move the entire industry forward. For more information, please visit MeninHospitality.com and follow on IG @MeninHospitality

Press Contact: Julie Fogel, Julie@Alchemy-Agency.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bodega-brand-to-expand-with-the-debut-of-bodega-taqueria-a-spinoff-concept-of-bodega-taqueria-y-tequila-301139761.html

SOURCE Menin Hospitality