Bode Technology Announces Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing Program

LORTON, Va., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bode Technology, a leading provider of laboratory testing services and products, announces a significant expansion of laboratory operations through its COVID-19 testing service, Bode-CARES. Bode-CARES combines high-volume clinical testing with robust collection for agencies implementing testing programs.

Bode-CARES provides a turnkey solution that includes a comprehensive collection and virus-management program for our clients. Bode can offer deployed services to our client's locations including oversight, documentation, specimen collection, transport, testing and reporting. The program includes partnerships with a national network of service providers and Bode's core laboratory expertise.

"Bode has been involved in deploying laboratory operations across the world in challenging environments for many years," said Mike Cariola, President and CEO. "Our team of more than 150 scientists are thankful to be able to offer this expertise to support our mission of public safety during this global pandemic."

Bode began offering COVID-19 testing to agencies concerned with the safety and welfare of their population, including law enforcement, crime laboratories, nursing homes, and universities. As many of these organizations seek solutions to safely operate, a partnership with Bode can offer a testing solution that meets their needs.

"Quality testing and improving public safety are at our core. For 25 years now, we have used our technology to adapt to almost any situation," said Erin Sweeney, Vice President of Operations. "Flexibility in the current environment is critical, and Bode's expertise enables us to quickly react to the needs of our clients."

Bode-CARES provides diagnostic tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The test will indicate whether SARS-CoV-2 virus was detected in a specimen, was not detected, or was inconclusive for detection. The Bode-CARES program provides fast testing in support of our clients to ensure safer environments for the organizations and communities we serve. Through Bode's COVID-19 testing, agencies will quickly know if an exposure, or potential exposure, to coronavirus has resulted in the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

About Bode Technology

Bode operates one of the most internationally respected private DNA laboratories and provides a comprehensive set of state-of-the-art forensic DNA collection products, DNA analysis services, and research services around the world. Bode's laboratory is CLIA certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for the purpose of providing diagnostic testing. Bode is also accredited by ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for Forensic Testing and Calibration Laboratories as well as the FBI Quality Assurance Standards for Forensic DNA Testing Laboratories and DNA Databasing Laboratories. In addition, Bode is AABB certified for relationship testing and has been certified by many states that required individual certifications including Texas, New York and Maryland.

