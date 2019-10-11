Bob Evans Farm Festival to Include Team Fastrax™ Skydive Performance

RIO GRANDE, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starting Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, the 49th Annual Bob Evans Farm Festival will begin its weekend of family fun, farm contests, live music, and food. The festival attracts thousands with fun for friends and family of all ages.

On Saturday afternoon, Team Fastrax™ will perform their fan-favorite patriotic demonstration with their 2,000 sq. ft. American flag and the Honor and Remember Flag. The Honor and Remember Flag is dedicated to Gold Star families and contains more than 350 signatures from Gold Star families who have lost a family member in the service of our country. Their performance is quite the sight to behold.

"The Bob Evans Farm Festival is a family-friendly event," commented John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™. "We hope everyone comes out and enjoys the weather, activities, and time with one another."

According to the Bob Evans website, there are numerous activities available for the family to enjoy, such as American folk dance performance, lumberjack show, racing pigs, horseshoe pitching, stunt dogs, and zoo animals. The festival offers bean soup, kettle corn, apple dumplings, ice cream, cider slushies, along with other fall favorites. All weekend, there will be live music from incredible Bluegrass and Country musicians. There is free primitive camping available on a first-come, first-served basis at the farm from Tuesday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Oct. 15.

For more information on the festival, visit the Bob Evans website. Admission is $5 for adults; 5 and under are free.

Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a local fallen hero. They may be gone but are not forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated to Army Sgt. Thomas R. MacPherson. For information on Army Sgt. Thomas R. MacPherson, visit the Honor the Fallen website.

ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™

Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.

ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®

SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.

SOURCE Team Fastrax