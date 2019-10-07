Bob Baker Mazda Offers Savings With its October Manager's Specials

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Baker Mazda features a large inventory of excellent new and pre-owned Mazda models for customers to explore. During the month of October, Bob Baker Mazda is highlighting two new Mazda models that make up the October Manager's Specials available at the dealership this month. The two Mazda models highlighted during the month of October are the 2019 Mazda CX-5 Sport and the 2019 Mazda3 Hatchback 2WD.

The 2019 Mazda CX-5 Sport comes equipped with a 2.5L engine under the hood. This 187-horsepower engine is able to generate up to 186 pound-feet of torque. Additionally, this engine allows the 2019 Mazda CX-5 Sport to achieve EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings of 25 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway. The 2019 Mazda CX-5 Sport is currently available for a monthly price of $231 per month with a 36-month lease. This lease is available with a $2,999 down payment.

The 2019 Mazda3 Hatchback 2WD also features a 2.5L engine under its hood. This engine offers similar engine performance specifications to the 2019 Mazda CX-5. This engine generates 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. The fuel economy ratings achieved by the 2019 Mazda3 Hatchback engine equals 26 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway. The 2019 Mazda3 Hatchback 2WD is also available with a 36-month lease for the monthly cost of $239 after a $2,499 down payment.

Customers who are interested in learning more about the October Manager's Specials at Bob Baker Mazda can contact the dealership directly. The staff at Bob Baker Mazda can be reached by phone at 833-720-5969 or online at http://www.bobbakermazda.com. Bob Baker Mazda is located at 5365 Car Country Dr. in Carlsbad.

