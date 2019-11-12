+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
12.11.2019 16:31:00

Boathouse Capital Completes Growth Investment in Network for Good

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boathouse Capital is pleased to announce that it has completed a growth investment in Network for Good, a provider of donor management software for small nonprofits. The investment from Boathouse Capital allows Network for Good to help more small nonprofits do more good.

Network for Good Logo

Network for Good provides small nonprofits and partners with an innovative, all-in-one fundraising platform and support services needed to execute modern, results-oriented fundraising campaigns. According to the 2018 Giving USA report, Americans gave $410 billion to some of the 1.5 million U.S.-based nonprofits last year, most of whom rely on a patchwork of outdated methods and software solutions to attract, solicit, accept, and track these donations. Network for Good will use its Series B funding to expand product features and accelerate programs to help more small nonprofits to do more good by taking advantage of modern, easy-to-use software.

Led by social entrepreneur and CEO Bill Strathmann, Network for Good is a Certified B Corporation™, a certification awarded to companies that use the power of business to solve social problems while continuing to meet higher standards of performance, transparency, and accountability. "Network for Good was created to democratize charitable giving - enabling anyone, anywhere to give to charity," said Strathmann. "Now, our award-winning donor management technology and expert fundraising knowledgebase allows charities to raise more money and do more good faster."

"Boathouse Capital prides itself on investing in companies led by management teams already excelling at running attractive businesses," said Chong Moua, Partner at Boathouse Capital. "Network for Good is certainly no exception."

For a complete overview of Network for Good's product offerings, click here.

ABOUT NETWORK FOR GOOD

Network for Good is leading and powering a movement among more than 250,000 nonprofit organizations in the United States, expanding the scope of their fundraising activities to effectively raise money online. As a result, it has helped raise and disburse over $2.5 billion to nonprofits.

Network for Good is a mission-focused, Certified B Corporation™ created by and for nonprofits to leverage data and determination from a legacy of fundraising enablement to help nonprofits in our sector to more effectively acquire, retain, and upgrade their donors. To accomplish its mission, Network for Good offers an integrated software solution for donor management, email marketing, online giving pages, peer-to-peer campaigns, and one-on-one virtual coaching from trained and accredited fundraising consultants.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boathouse-capital-completes-growth-investment-in-network-for-good-300956483.html

SOURCE Network for Good

