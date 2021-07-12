SMI 12’039 0.4%  SPI 15’489 0.5%  Dow 34’870 1.3%  DAX 15’693 0.0%  Euro 1.0848 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’069 0.0%  Gold 1’803 0.0%  Bitcoin 30’770 -1.7%  Dollar 0.9153 0.1%  Öl 74.7 -1.2% 
12.07.2021 14:52:00

Boardspan Uncovers How Boards are Returning to the Boardroom

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While boards of directors are eager to return to in-person meetings, a new trend has emerged: many will incorporate virtual meetings in their long-term strategy. According to a new report from board governance software and services leader Boardspan, boards are now moving to a hybrid model, interspersing in-person and remote meetings with greater comfort.

Boardspan's Back to the Boardroom report, based on a June 2021 survey of 78 board members across the country from all industry sectors, also reveals that nearly all boards will have met in person by the end of Q1 2022, despite some concerns about their leadership's preparation ahead of such meetings. 

"Board members are genuinely looking forward to returning to the boardroom," said Abby Adlerman, CEO of Boardspan. "Nearly 18 months of virtual meetings has meant missing out on important face-to-face interactions that significantly influence effective board dynamics, alignment and collaboration. Nonetheless, boards have shown their adaptability and a material number are embracing new meeting strategies going forward."

Some key report highlights:

  • While less than 20% of boards have met in person in the first half of 2021, 100% of respondents expect to have met by Q1 2022.
  • One-quarter of the boards surveyed have already adopted a hybrid approach with virtual and in-person board meetings, while one-third will move committees to a hybrid meeting model.
  • Nearly 90% of boards are planning new safety protocols or reserve the right to do so
  • Three-quarters of respondents felt satisfied with how preparations to return are being handled although one-quarter are dissatisfied with leadership's actions, thus far.

For important questions that board members should consider as they move back to the boardroom and the complete survey findings, read the full report here.

About Boardspan
Boardspan is the leading provider of digital governance solutions for boards across all sectors. Our cloud-based assessments, dashboards, benchmarking analytics and governance education programs complement our board search and advisory services to deliver a holistic approach to governance. Boards of all sizes and stages rely on Boardspan to deliver analytics, insights and outcomes that improve their effectiveness and performance. Clients include KKR, The Kellogg Foundation, Ingersoll Rand, Farfetch, McAfee, Beyond Meat, Box, e.l.f. Beauty, Satellite Healthcare and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

For more information:
info@boardspan.com

For media inquiries:
Haidee Hanna
314120@email4pr.com 
+1 (703) 447-5986 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boardspan-uncovers-how-boards-are-returning-to-the-boardroom-301331088.html

SOURCE Boardspan

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

10:28 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenausklang
09:17 Marktüberblick: VW-Aktie haussiert nach Zahlen
06:01 Daily Markets: SMI – Stabil auf hohem Niveau / Alphabet – Rally ohne Ermüdungserscheinungen
09.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
08.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Schweiter Technologies AG, Rieter Holding AG, Bobst Group SA, Geberit AG
08.07.21 Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt nach: Floriana Scarlato tritt als Compliance-Leiterin der SUB zurück - Neuer COO für Asset-Management-Division
Ripple: Die Geschichte und Erfinder der Kryptowährung
Allianz-Wirtschaftsberater El-Erian tritt Fed-Aussagen entgegen: "Inflation nicht vorübergehend"
Citi-Umfrage: US-Aktien nicht mehr bevorzugte Anlage
SMI freundlich -- DAX unentschlossen -- Dow im Minus erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Montagshandel mit Aufschlägen
Acht grosse Versicherer verpflichten sich dem Klimaschutz - Zurich und Swiss Re dabei - Aktien in Grün
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
lastminute.com startet mit angekündigtem Aktienrückkauf - lastminute.com-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Berkshire Hathaway-Chef Buffett wird kaum etwas seinen Kindern vererben
Ganz Spanien wird Corona-Risikogebiet - auch Mallorca

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit