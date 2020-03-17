17.03.2020 23:11:00

Boardriders Announces Sale of Xcel

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardriders Inc., a leading global action sports and lifestyle company that designs, produces and distributes branded apparel, footwear and accessories under the Quiksilver, Billabong, ROXY, DC Shoes, RVCA and Element brands announced today that it has sold its Xcel wetsuit brand to Colorado-based ZG Collective. 

Boardriders, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Boardriders, Inc.)

The divestment of Xcel is strategically aligned with Boardriders' recently-announced multi-year growth agenda that is driving investment into a number of new growth initiatives across its six primary global brands. Those initiatives are focusing on funding our continuing digital transformation, category extensions, changing go-to-market models, new partnerships, product development speed programs, and enhanced sustainability efforts.

David Tanner, Boardriders CEO said, "We've done a lot to streamline our company over the last several years, and now are squarely focused on our growth agenda. Although Xcel is a terrific brand, it constitutes less than 1% of our global sales, so it just made sense to focus our efforts on growing our larger brands and finding a great home for Xcel. We thank the entire Xcel team for their passion and dedication over the years and wish them the best of luck in this next phase."

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC served as financial advisor, and K&L Gates served as legal counsel to Boardriders, Inc.

About Boardriders Inc.:

Boardriders, Inc., is a leading action sports and lifestyle company that designs, produces and distributes branded apparel, footwear and accessories for Boardriders around the world. The Company's apparel and footwear brands represent a casual lifestyle for young-minded people who are inspired by a passion for outdoor action sports.  The Company's Quiksilver, Billabong, ROXY, DC Shoes, RVCA , and Element brands have authentic roots and heritage in surf, snow and skate.  The Company's products are sold in more than 110 countries in a wide range of distribution, including surf shops, skate shops, snow shops, its proprietary Boardriders shops and other Company-owned retail stores, other specialty stores, select department stores and through various e- commerce channels. For additional information, please visit our brand websites at www.quiksilver.com, www.billabong.com, www.roxy.com, www.dcshoes.com, www.rvca.com, www.elementbrand.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boardriders-announces-sale-of-xcel-301025835.html

SOURCE Boardriders, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Rohstoffmärkte im Panikmodus
08:12
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
07:29
Index-Schwergewichte holen SMI aus dem Keller
06:29
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Im freien Fall / Geberit – Gegenbewegung?
16.03.20
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
16.03.20
Market Swings and Evolving Storylines
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche startet Auslieferung von COVID-19-Test in den USA
Börsenlegende Warren Buffett zu Corona-Krise und Ölpreisschock
US-Börsen nach Erholungsbewegung mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Goldman Sachs mit Kauf-Empfehlung: UBS-Aktie mit über 50 Prozent Aufstiegspotenzial
OSRAM-Übernahme könnte für ams mit Corona-Krise schwierig werden - ams-Aktie unter grossem Druck
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tecan-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Tecan steigert 2019 den Gewinn - Auswirkungen von Corona noch nicht vorhersehbar
Grossaktionär Stoffel verkauft Vifor-Paket - Vifor-Aktie knickt ein
Vetropack-Aktie schiesst hoch: Schub in 2019 - Aktiensplit geplant
Corona-Sorgen belasten weiterhin: SMI erobert 8'000 Zähler zurück -- DAX schliesst unter 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- Dow geht mit deutlichem Verlust aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nach Erholungsbewegung mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Dienstag auf Erholungskurs. Der heimische Markt konnte sich nicht langfristig von seinen Abschlägen erholen. Der deutsche Leitindex wechselte mehrfach das Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB