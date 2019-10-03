+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Board Now Leads the Way Towards Sustainable Flying

Launch of SkyNRG's ground-breaking program paves the way to sustainable aviation; 85 per cent reduction of emissions as a result of sustainable aviation fuel

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a significant step will be taken towards sustainable flying. Dutch company SkyNRG, global leader in sustainable aviation fuel, officially launches its ground-breaking Board Now program together with its launching members.By committing themselves to Board Now, companies reduce their own business air travel emissions and at the same time contribute to the development of a new production facility for sustainable aviation fuel. Board Now is the worlds first program that enables companies to contribute directly to the development of this industry and actively paves the way for the energy transition in the aviation sector. A number of renowned organizations, such as PwC and Skyscanner, have already signed-up to the program.

Organizations that join Board Now, commit themselves for a period of 5 years to the purchase of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). With this commitment, they not only reduce their own business air travel CO2 emissions, but also contribute to the development of a new production facility. Their investment will be used by SkyNRG to cover the price difference between sustainable aviation fuel and conventional jet fuel. The coalition that participates in the Board Now program, ensures a substantial purchase of SAF that will be produced by Europe's first dedicated plant for the production of sustainable aviation fuel in Delfzijl (DSL-01).

This plant will annually produce 100,000 tons of sustainable aviation fuel. This will mean a CO2 reduction of over 270,000 tons a year for the aviation industry. Sustainable aviation fuel can provide for a CO2 reduction of at least 85 per cent, compared to conventional jet fuel.

"With the support of renowned organizations participating in Board Now, that make a choice for sustainable business travels and an investment in SAF, we are able to accelerate the energy transition in aviation," states Theye Veen, Managing Director at SkyNRG. "We are looking forward to inspire other international organizations as well to follow in the footsteps of our launching members and partners".

Sustainable fuel meets the highest sustainability standards

SkyNRG's independent Sustainability Board advises on whether the fuel meets the highest sustainability standards. The Board includes representatives from WWF International, the European Climate Foundation, the Solidaridad Network and the University of Groningen. Furthermore, the sustainability of the chain and related products are ensured through certification by the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB), the highest possible certification standard for sustainable fuels.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1005021/SkyNRG_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SkyNRG

