BOAR Founder Virginia Knudsen Launches The BOAR Room, A Premier Mastermind Group For Top Business Leaders And Executives

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virginia Knudsen, Founder and CEO of BOAR, a business leadership experience, executive program and global community, today officially launched the BOAR Room, a premier Mastermind Group that is designed to get businesses and business executives to the utmost levels of profit and performance.

"Napoleon Hill was the first to identify that the Mastermind group is a core principle in business and a practice shared among those who succeed in business the most," said Knudsen. "We created the BOAR Room to advance leadership through the exchange of information and ideas of those inside -- CEOs, founders, senior executives and other top business leaders. Based on the give and take of experiences and successes, members of the BOAR Room will exit with increased confidence, better decision-making, and improved strategic planning capabilities. The BOAR Room unlocks potential and harbors the wealth of knowledge required to break through to even the most elusive of goals."

The BOAR Room launch event Monday, August 12 in Las Vegas will introduce and expose to potential new BOAR members the immense power of a premier Mastermind group.

Event speakers include Gustavo Grodnitzky, who will deliver a presentation titled Culture Trumps Everything: The Ways Environment Changes Biology, and Krista Petty Ramier, who will speak on the subject of Emotional Agility, which is developing a mindset that enables one to navigate life's difficult twists and turns with self-acceptance.

Knudsen and her partners, Guy Wells, Michael Reiss and Todd Nigro are the founders of BOAR. This group of professionals came together out of a passion to bring authenticity into the boardroom and create tactical outcomes for individual lives.

"The BOAR Courageous Community is composed of members who are brave enough to stand together to achieve a level of greatness that is unattainable as isolated individuals," said Wells.

"Every member of the BOAR Courageous Community believes that we can achieve anything we want by supporting others to achieve what they want," said Reiss. "We strive to engage, educate, and empower people to not only live courageously, but to seek to better the world through a state of heightened awareness and deeper base of knowledge."

"Inside the BOAR Room, members inspire each other to be personally responsible to the planet and to live a life that ultimately serves to better humanity," said Nigro.

The BOAR Room launch takes place at the Conference Center of Las Vegas located at 6590 Bermuda Road in Las Vegas, NV 89119.

To experience the BOAR Room live on Monday, August 12, email: Info@BoarCommunity.com or call: 702.645.6400.

About Virginia Knudsen:

Virginia Knudsen is a passionate and energetic leader dedicated to helping executives and business owners seize opportunities and realize their personal potential. She relies on her practiced skill set, having fulfilled roles such as CEO, EVP, COO, Executive Coach and Entrepreneur. She is one of an exclusive group of highly respected, trusted advisors who are experts in business leadership coaching. Virginia leads local CEO Mastermind groups and provides one-to-one coaching to top chief executives and business owners. She helps leaders that are looking to more effectively manage the growth of their businesses, improve their relationships and achieve significantly better results, all while reducing work hours.

About BOAR:

The BOAR is both inspiration and a path for action. The animal is fearless and headstrong, symbolizing truth, courage and confrontation. BOAR stands for the intrinsic values every leader should possess: B for Born of Integrity; O for Open Hearts; A for Abundance and R for Results. In the wild, the boar nature is to uncover what lies beneath the surface. They demand attention. They respect their senses. These qualities influence our BOAR values. For more information about BOAR please visit: http://www.BOARCommunity.com.

