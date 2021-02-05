Boao Lecheng: A Miraculous Pioneer of Asian High-end Medical Tourism

HAIKOU, China, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Boao Super Hospital performed an operation of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) in conjunction with the use of the TriGUARD3TM Cerebral Embolic Protection Device (hereafter referred to as TriGUARD3). This is the first clinical application of TriGUARD3 in Asia, marking a milestone in the field of cardiovascular surgery.

In addition to sunshine, beaches and duty-free shopping, Hainan Free Trade Port is also trying to develop a medical tourism form. Located in Boao Town, Hainan Province, Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone (hereafter referred to as the Pilot Zone) is built with high-end medical tourism service and international cutting-edge medical science and technology achievements. It will become an emerging destination for Asian tourist to experience high-end medical tourism.

Since last year, the Pilot Zone has set up "the Never End International Innovative Medicine Equipment Exhibition", bringing down drug costs while importing synchronously latest pharmaceutical equipment across the world. For example, the surgery cost of 1 franchised Boston Type I artificial cornea and 1 franchised Boston Type II artificial cornea operated overseas is USD 124,000, over four times higher than that in the Pilot Zone.

Moreover, patients can experience traditional Chinese medicine therapy in the Pilot Zone. For thousands of years, traditional Chinese medicine has been reputed for its moderate curative effects and slight side effects. Natalia, a tourist from Ukraine, expressed: "All the Chinese traditional medicines are made from natural materials, which is significantly different from Western medicine."

Last November, the first Asia Advance International Medical Centre from Singapore has opened in the Zone. Gathering international medical experts from Singapore, Korea and the UK, the Center provides diagnosis and treatment services for patients from the Chinese mainland and other neighboring countries. Currently, tourists from 59 countries, including those in Southeast Asia, can come to Hainan for a 30-day stay without visas. By 2030, a world-class destination for medical tourism will be built in the Pilot Zone, providing all-round services such as anti-cancer, plastic surgery, anti-aging, rehabilitation, and health management.

Image Attachments Links:



Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=383767

Caption: Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone

SOURCE Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone