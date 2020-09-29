+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
29.09.2020 15:52:00

BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Matthew Santangelo as New England Regional Head of Client Strategy and Business Development in Boston, MA

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has appointed Matthew Santangelo as New England Regional Head of Client Strategy and Business Development. In this role, he will lead sales, driving growth and new business across the region. Based in Boston, Matt reports directly to Vicary Graham, President of the New England Region.

Matt joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Northern Trust where he was a Senior Wealth Strategist, focused on providing wealth structuring advice to the firm's ultra-high-net-worth clients and prospects. Prior to joining Northern Trust in 2011, Matt spent nearly 15 years at Merrill Lynch as a Senior Trust & Estate Specialist. Earlier in his career, he worked at Merrill Lynch Trust Company as a Personal Trust Administration Officer and at Bessemer Trust as a Trust Administrator for the Client Relationship Management Group.  

"Matt brings to this role his deep experience in providing holistic wealth structuring and investment advice to ultra-high-net-worth clients, which is aligned with BNY Mellon's Active Wealth approach to consider the needs-based goals of wealthy investors," said Graham. "This mindset will support his work in driving the growth of the New England Region and our Wealth Management business."

After graduating from Skidmore College, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Government and Spanish, Matt was commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer onboard a guided missile destroyer, as well as other commands, afloat and ashore.

Matt holds the Certified Trust & Financial Advisor (CTFA) and Trust & Estate Practitioner (TEP) certifications, and he is actively engaged with many community organizations, such as The Steppingstone Foundation, U.S. Naval War College Foundation, the USS CONSTITUTION Museum, Boston Estate Planning Council, and Estate Planning Council of Rhode Island. He also served on the committee that drafted the present Massachusetts Trust Code.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $254 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact: 
Rich Stanton
212-922-7205
Rich.Stanton@bnymellon.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-wealth-management-names-matthew-santangelo-as-new-england-regional-head-of-client-strategy-and-business-development-in-boston-ma-301140022.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 545.20
0.89 %
Sika 223.60
0.63 %
Lonza Grp 569.60
0.56 %
ABB 23.64
0.51 %
Novartis 81.06
0.33 %
UBS Group 10.12
-1.46 %
CS Group 9.10
-1.60 %
Zurich Insur Gr 320.80
-1.72 %
Swiss Re 68.56
-1.72 %
Roche Hldg G 322.15
-1.78 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
10:00
New Layers of Uncertainty in Oil
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - 15% + 15% = der neue Double Coupon BRC in Zeichnung
05:57
S&P 500 – S&P 500 bleibt angeschlagen / Credit Suisse – Kurslücke geschlossen, geht es weiter runter?
28.09.20
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
24.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:16
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie fester: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der GEM-Fazilität bekannt
Wall Street letztlich stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich fester in den Feierabend
Wall Street leichter -- SMI und DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will Internet-Dienst Starlink an die Börse bringen
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Siemens Energy startet an der Börse
ARYZTA-Aktie legt zu: ARYZTA einigt sich mit Kreditgebern auf erleichterte Kreditbedingungen
Sonova-Aktie schiesst hoch: Sonova ist wieder zuversichtlicher
Bitcoin-Boost: Wie Kryptowährungen von der Politik der Notenbanken profitieren können
Siegfried-Aktie springt hoch: Siegfried übernimmt von Novartis zwei Produktionsstätten in Spanien
Ford beantragt wohl in Deutschland Staatshilfe - Aktie fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street leichter -- SMI und DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Der Dow Jones bewegt sich im Dienstagshandel auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Markt zeigt sich schwächer, auch der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Dienstag überwiegend kleine Gewinne verbuchen, lediglich in Hongkong ging es abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB