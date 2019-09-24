24.09.2019 09:15:00

BNY Mellon, SWIFT and Microsoft Turn Cloud-Based Messaging Concept into Reality During Sibos 2019 Conference

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SWIFT and Microsoft collaborated with Bank of New York Mellon Treasury Services, the first bank to execute a real-time payment (RTP) transaction in the US, to complete the test transaction validating their new Cloud Connect payments capability for banks, financial institutions and enterprises. Bank of New York Mellon executed the payment for Microsoft's Treasury Department, confirming the Cloud Connect proof of concept unveiled at Sibos last year.

Cloud Connect hosts SWIFT infrastructure and enables payment transfers via Microsoft Azure – the Redmond, WA tech firm's cloud-based platform. Belgium-headquartered SWIFT provides financial messaging services to more than 11,000 financial institutions in over 200 countries around the globe.

Until now, companies and financial institutions that wanted to initiate transactions through payment messages sent over the SWIFT network had to have their own on-premise installations of SWIFT technology. Hosting SWIFT infrastructure on the cloud instead of with every financial institution reduces the need for on-premise equipment, and enhances the speed, consistency and security of transaction processing. 

Microsoft's Treasury department and Bank of New York Mellon were the first to initiate a transaction over SWIFT Cloud Connect, transmitting instructions through the SWIFT network.

"We focus on delivering world class solutions that exceed our clients' expectations," said Bank of New York Mellon Treasury Services CEO Paul Camp. "Together with SWIFT, we work to enhance the payments experience for our clients around the world. Now, helping make SWIFT Cloud Connect real, we are pleased to collaborate with Microsoft to leverage their cloud expertise and advance the frontiers of financial technology, offering a new level of service for SWIFT participants."

Payments are as much an issue for the computer tech giant as for any bank. Microsoft's Treasury group manages more than $150 billion in assets and, dwarfing many financial institutions, transacts over $400 billion per year in SWIFT-based payments, supporting operations in more than 190 countries.

"Building on the positive experience with Cloud Connect," Camp continued, "we look forward to exploring additional opportunities to advance Microsoft's digital payments strategy."

Craig Young, Chief Information Officer at SWIFT, said, "Cloud computing is a key enabler of a faster, frictionless future and a powerful catalyst for innovative new services. Our community is seizing its potential, and we are committed to supporting them with a range of connectivity options reflecting their diverse approaches and breadth of needs. These new developments highlight that commitment, while also underscoring our unwavering focus on security and resiliency as we continue to adapt to an evolving marketplace."

Microsoft Corporate VP and Treasurer George Zinn commented, "From a Treasury perspective, the deployment of SWIFT messaging solutions in the cloud enables faster, more efficient and secure payment operations for all concerned. It's exciting to see Microsoft Azure be the first cloud platform completing a wire transaction via this successful test of the proof-of-concept.  Having our trusted payments service provider BNY Mellon validate the capabilities of SWIFT Cloud Connect on Azure was an important validation point for us, and we look forward to working with BNY Mellon Treasury Services to ensure we continue to deploy the best possible payment solutions now and in future."

About Bank of New York Mellon
Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2019, BNY Mellon had US$35.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and US$1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

About SWIFT
SWIFT is a global member owned cooperative and the world's leading provider of secure financial messaging services. We provide our community with a platform for messaging and standards for communicating, and we offer products and services to facilitate access and integration, identification, analysis and regulatory compliance. 

Our messaging platform, products and services connect more than 11,000 banking and securities organizations, market infrastructures and corporate customers in more than 200 countries and territories.

Headquartered in Belgium, SWIFT's international governance and oversight reinforces the neutral, global character of its cooperative structure. SWIFT's global office network ensures an active presence in all the major financial centers.

Contact:       
Paul Patella                                 
BNY Mellon
paul.patella@bnymellon.com 
+1 914 645 8662

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-swift-and-microsoft-turn-cloud-based-messaging-concept-into-reality-during-sibos-2019-conference-300923880.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:10
DAX: Bärenfalle
06:05
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Festgefahren / LafargeHolcim – Folgt nun der nächste Schritt?
23.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Vifor Pharma AG, Tecan Group AG, Lonza Group AG
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
23.09.19
Pharmawerte halten SMI in der Spur
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk zum inspirierendsten Unternehmenslenker der Tech-Branche gewählt
Thomas Cook beantragt Insolvenz - Gewerkschaft macht Regierung verantwortlich - Aktie ausgesetzt
Meyer Burger stellt sich gegen Wahl eines Sentis-Vertreters in den VR - Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt
US-Börsen nahezu unverändert -- SMI rutscht bis zum Handelsende ab -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Einige Hedgefonds könnten anscheinend an Thomas-Cook-Pleite kräftig verdienen
SIX Digital Exchange lanciert ersten Prototypen
Zurich Insurance müsste für Rückholung von Thomas-Cook-Passagieren zahlen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SMI und DAX starten etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen legen zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX starten etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen legen zu
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex weisen am Dienstag ein etwas höhere Tendenz aus. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB