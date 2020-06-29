Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
29.06.2020 23:58:00

BNY Mellon Releases Results of the 2020 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review and Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon announced that the Federal Reserve has notified the company that its Stress Capital Buffer (SCB) requirement will be 2.5%1, equal to the regulatory minimum, effective as of October 1, 2020.  Additionally, on June 25, 2020, the Federal Reserve released the results of the 2020 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test (DFAST), which demonstrate the resiliency and strength of BNY Mellon's business model and capital position.

"We are pleased with the DFAST results and believe that our business model positions us well in this uncertain environment.  These results demonstrate how our company performs in times of stress – we experienced the lowest peak-to-trough reduction in CET1 capital2, well below the minimum SCB requirement.  We are confident in our ability to maintain our balance sheet strength, continue to support employees and clients, invest for future growth and deliver operational resiliency during this challenging period," said Todd Gibbons, Chief Executive Officer of BNY Mellon.

The company intends to maintain its quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.31 per share, subject to approval by its board of directors.

The company will not conduct open market common stock repurchases during the third quarter of 2020 and will resume our common share repurchase program as early as possible, depending on factors such as prevailing market conditions, our outlook for the economic environment, and the additional capital analysis required by the Federal Reserve. The latter is required of all participating CCAR firms and will occur later this year.

About BNY Mellon
BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2020, BNY Mellon had $35.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

1 BNY Mellon expects that its final SCB will be confirmed by the Federal Reserve later in 2020.
2 Relative to all other DFAST participating peer U.S. Global Systemically Important Banks.

Contacts:

Media
Jennifer Hendricks Sullivan
+1 212 635 1374
jennifer.h.sullivan@bnymellon.com

Analysts
Magda Palczynska 
+1 212 635 8529 
magda.palczynska@bnymellon.com  

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-releases-results-of-the-2020-comprehensive-capital-analysis-and-review-and-dodd-frank-act-stress-test-301085397.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

LafargeHolcim 41.28
1.55 %
ABB 21.15
1.49 %
CS Group 9.73
1.48 %
Geberit 471.90
1.07 %
The Swatch Grp 187.95
1.05 %
Novartis 83.37
0.24 %
Nestle 104.92
-0.11 %
Lonza Grp 496.80
-0.42 %
Roche Hldg G 331.45
-0.61 %
Alcon 54.50
-1.66 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.06.20
Vontobel: Kopenhagen: der stärkste Börsenplatz in der Krise
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
29.06.20
Ein Semester der Extreme
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
29.06.20
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Wirecard-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt: Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Ex-Vorstand Marsalek will sich angeblich nicht stellen
US-Wahl im November: Müssen Anleger mit einem Crash rechnen, wenn Trump die Wahl verliert?
Novartis zieht EU- Zulassungsantrag für Augenmittel zurück - Zulassung für verschiedene Medikamente in Japan erhalten - Aktie freundlich
Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Bank of America hebt ihre Prognose zum Ölpreis an
Nach Corona-Pause: So wollen Lufthansa & Co. jetzt Kunden anlocken
Facebook-Aktie dreht ins Plus: US-Unternehmen zweifeln an angekündigten Facebook-Massnahmen gegen Hassbotschaften
Boeing-Aktie steigt deutlich: Boeing beginnt mit Testflügen der 737 Max
Alcon-Aktie von Sektorrotationen und Ergebnisängsten belastet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt entschloss sich am Ende für die Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte nach anfänglichen Verlusten zulegen. Die US-Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag Abschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB