BNP Paribas SA : Notification by the ECB of the 2024 Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP)

NOTIFICATION BY THE ECB OF THE 2024 SUPERVISORY REVIEW AND EVALUATION PROCESS (SREP)

Press release

Paris – 11 December 2024

BNP Paribas has received the notification by the European Central Bank of the outcome of the 2024 Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), which states capital requirements and leverage ratio on a consolidated basis in force for the Group.

The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement that the Group has to respect as of 1st January 2025 on a consolidated basis is 10.29% (excluding the Pillar 2 Guidance) compared to 10.27% (excluding the

Pillar 2 Guidance) as at 30 September 2024. It includes 1.50% for the G-SIB buffer, 2.50% for the Conservation buffer, 1.14% for the Pillar 2 Requirement1 (P2R) and 0.65% of countercyclical buffer2.

The requirement for the Tier 1 Capital is 12.09% (of which 1.44% for the P2R).

The requirement for the Total Capital is 14.49% (of which 1.84% for the P2R).

The requirement for the leverage ratio is 3.85%3.

The BNP Paribas Group is well above the regulatory requirements with, as at 30 September 2024:

a CET1 ratio at 12.7%. The Group’s CET1 ratio target at end 2025 is 12%;

a Tier 1 ratio at 14.7%;

a Total Capital ratio at 16.7%;

a leverage ratio de 4.4%. The Group’s leverage ratio target at end 2025 is 4.3%.

1 CET1 requirement related to Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R) now includes 100% of the add-on related to non-performing exposures on aged loans granted before 26 April 2019 and a fraction of the remaining P2R.

2 Computation based on RWA of €759bn as at 30.09.24.

3 Excluding the Pillar 2 Guidance.

