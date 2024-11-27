Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
BNP Paribas Aktie
27.11.2024 18:10:00

BNP PARIBAS SA: NOTIFICATION BY THE ACPR OF THE DESIGNATION OF BNP PARIBAS ON THE LIST OF G-SIBs

BNP Paribas
54.13 CHF -1.59%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

 

NOTIFICATION BY THE ACPR OF THE DESIGNATION OF BNP Paribas ON THE LIST OF G-SIBs

Press release
Paris - 27 November 2024

BNP Paribas has received the notification by the "Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution” (ACPR), dated 27 November 2024, that the Group has been designated on the 2024 list of Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) in the bucket 2 corresponding to its score based on end-2023 data.

Consequently, the requirement of the G-SIB buffer applicable for the group remains at 1.5% of the total risk-weighted assets beginning 1st January 2025, unchanged compared to the level currently applicable.

The Group is well above the regulatory requirements with, as at 30 September 2024, a CET1 ratio at 12.7%, a Tier 1 ratio at 14.7% and a Total Capital ratio at 16.7%.

About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas is the European Union’s leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 63 countries and has nearly 183,000 employees, including more than 145,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group’s commercial & personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, and Eastern Europe. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

Attachment


