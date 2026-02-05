BNP Paribas Q4 Net Income Rises; Increases 2028 Objectives

(RTTNews) - BNP Paribas (BNP.L, BNPQY.PK, BNP.PA, BNP.DE) reported fourth quarter net income, Group share of 2.97 billion euros compared to 2.32 billion euros, a year ago, up 28.0%. Operating income was 3.97 billion euros compared to 3.33 billion euros, an increase of 19.3%. Revenues, or Group net banking income, was 13.11 billion euros, up 8.0%. The operating divisions' revenues increased 7.8%.

Full year 2025 operating income was 16.30 billion euros, an increase of 5.6% from last year. EPS was 10.29 euros, up 7.5%. Revenues were 51.22 billion euros, up 4.9%.

BNP Paribas confirmed 2026 objectives and increased it 2028 objectives. Annual growth in net income, Group share is expected to exceed 10% between 2025 and 2028. The company noted that this marks an acceleration, as the average annual growth target for 2024-2026 stands at 7%. On this basis, double-digit average annual growth in earnings per share are projected between 2025 and 2028.

At last close, BNP Paribas shares were trading at 90.93 euros, down 1.08%.

