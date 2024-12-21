Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
BNP Paribas Aktie [Valor: 123397 / ISIN: FR0000131104]
21.12.2024 12:17:00

BNP PARIBAS GROUP: Signing of the share purchase agreement for AXA Investment Managers by BNP Paribas Cardif

BNP Paribas
53.36 CHF 2.72%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

 

SIGNING OF THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT
FOR AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
BY BNP Paribas CARDIF

Press release
Paris – 21 December 2024

After entering into exclusive negotiations on August 1st, AXA and BNP Paribas Cardif announce the signing of the Share Purchase Agreement for AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM).

This signing follows the completion of the information-consultation procedure on strategic issues with the relevant employee representative bodies of both AXA and BNP Paribas groups.

"This signing marks an important step in the acquisition process of AXA IM and our long-term partnership with AXA. In anticipation of the closing process, all teams are now working to welcome AXA IM's employees and customers into the BNP Paribas Cardif Group” said Renaud Dumora, Chairman of BNP Paribas Cardif, Deputy COO of BNP Paribas.

As previously communicated, the agreed price for the acquisition and the long-term partnership is €5.1 billion, with the closing expected mid-2025 and an anticipated impact on BNP Paribas Group's CET1 ratio of 25 bps subject to agreements with the relevant authorities.

Press contacts
Sandrine ROMANO – sandrine.romano@bnpparibas.com - +33 (0)6 71 18 23 05
Thomas ALEXANDRE – thomas.alexandre@bnpparibas.com - +33 (0)6 02 19 48 69

About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas is the European Union’s leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 63 countries and has nearly 183,000 employees, including more than 145,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group’s commercial & personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, and Eastern Europe. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

Attachment


