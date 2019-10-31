+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
31.10.2019 07:49:00

BNP Paribas CEO Interview - 3Q 2019 Results (Video)

PARIS, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNP Paribas, one of Europe's largest banks, reports 2019 third quarter results. CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafé comments on the Group's results.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/bnpp-3q-2019-results?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

  • 3Q19 Results Highlights
  • 2020 Transformation Plan
  • Cost of risk
  • Domestic Markets
  • International Financial Services
  • CIB

About BNP Paribas 
BNP Paribas is a leading bank in Europe with an international reach. It has a presence in 72 countries, with more than 202,000 employees, of which more than 154,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main activities: Domestic Markets and International Financial Services (whose retail-banking networks and financial services are covered by Retail Banking & Services) and Corporate & Institutional Banking, which serves two client franchises: corporate clients and institutional investors. The Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance.

In Europe, the Group has four domestic markets (Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg) and BNP Paribas Personal Finance is the European leader in consumer lending.

BNP Paribas is rolling out its integrated retail-banking model in Mediterranean countries, in Turkey, in Eastern Europe and a large network in the western part of the United States. In its Corporate & Institutional Banking and International Financial Services activities, BNP Paribas also enjoys top positions in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bnp-paribas-ceo-interview---3q-2019-results-video-300948904.html

SOURCE BNP Paribas

Nachrichten

