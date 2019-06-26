26.06.2019 01:51:00

BNK Announces 2019 AGM Results

TSX ticker symbol; BKX
OTCQX ticker symbol; BNKPF

CAMARILLO, CA, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - BNK Petroleum Inc. (the "Company" or "BNK") (TSX: BKX) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 25, 2019. All of the resolutions put forward at the meeting were approved.

The Company's shareholders voted to fix the number of directors of the Company at seven and elected the following seven nominees to the board of directors. Each of the nominees will serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless he or she sooner ceases to hold office. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the meeting with respect to the election of directors:

Director Nominee


Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

%Withheld







Ford Nicholson


16,739,516

79.63%

4,282,759

20.37%







Victor Redekop


18,365,090

87.36%

2,657,185

12.64%







Eric Brown


20,851,410

99.19%

170,865

0.81%







General Wesley Clark


17,826,074

84.80%

3,196,201

15.20%







Wolf Regener


20,873,390

99.29%

148,885

0.71%







Leslie O'Connor


20,823,910

99.06%

198,365

0.94%







David Neuhauser


17,632,849

83.88%

3,389,426

16.12%

 

The shareholders re-appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants as the auditor of the Company.

Shareholders also approved the renewal of unallocated entitlements under the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan with 96.86% of the votes in favour.

Additional details will be provided in a Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR.

About BNK Petroleum Inc.

BNK Petroleum Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company focused on finding and exploiting large, predominately unconventional oil and gas resource plays. Through various affiliates and subsidiaries, the Company owns and operates shale oil and gas properties and concessions in the United States. Additionally the Company is utilizing its technical and operational expertise to identify and acquire additional unconventional projects. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol BKX and on the OTCQX under the stock symbol BNKPF. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bnk-announces-2019-agm-results-300874928.html

SOURCE BNK Petroleum Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.06.19
Gold steigt auf 6-Jahreshoch
25.06.19
Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit Chance auf Coupon-Verdopplung
25.06.19
SMI bleibt im Konsolidierungsmodus
25.06.19
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Neues Allzeithoch wird verkauft / ABB – Bodenbildung läuft an
24.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Logitech, Dufry
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schwächt US-Präsident Trump die Attraktivität des US-Dollars?
Warum der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Dreimonatshoch steigt - Franken so stark wie zuletzt in 2017
Tesla-Aktie: Nachfragesorgen lassen Analysten skeptischer werden
US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Santhera-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht halten: EU-Zulassungsantrag für Idebenon einen Schritt weiter
AbbVie will Botox-Hersteller Allergan schlucken - Allergan-Aktie schiesst hoch, AbbVie-Aktie verliert
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Emricasan-Studie von Conatus erreicht nicht primären Endpunkt
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: Verkauf von InvestLab an Allfunds
Experte: Handelsstreit könnte Ölpreis in die Tiefe reissen
Darum steigt der Euro über 1,14 Dollar - pendelt zum Franken weiter um 1,11

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Der heimische Markt beendete den Handel wenig bewegt. Dagegen gaben der deutsche Leitindex sowie die Börsen in Fernost am Dienstag nach. In den USA dominierten Abschläge das Bild.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB