26.06.2019 01:51:00
BNK Announces 2019 AGM Results
CAMARILLO, CA, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - BNK Petroleum Inc. (the "Company" or "BNK") (TSX: BKX) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 25, 2019. All of the resolutions put forward at the meeting were approved.
The Company's shareholders voted to fix the number of directors of the Company at seven and elected the following seven nominees to the board of directors. Each of the nominees will serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless he or she sooner ceases to hold office. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the meeting with respect to the election of directors:
Director Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
%Withheld
Ford Nicholson
16,739,516
79.63%
4,282,759
20.37%
Victor Redekop
18,365,090
87.36%
2,657,185
12.64%
Eric Brown
20,851,410
99.19%
170,865
0.81%
General Wesley Clark
17,826,074
84.80%
3,196,201
15.20%
Wolf Regener
20,873,390
99.29%
148,885
0.71%
Leslie O'Connor
20,823,910
99.06%
198,365
0.94%
David Neuhauser
17,632,849
83.88%
3,389,426
16.12%
The shareholders re-appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants as the auditor of the Company.
Shareholders also approved the renewal of unallocated entitlements under the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan with 96.86% of the votes in favour.
Additional details will be provided in a Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR.
About BNK Petroleum Inc.
BNK Petroleum Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company focused on finding and exploiting large, predominately unconventional oil and gas resource plays. Through various affiliates and subsidiaries, the Company owns and operates shale oil and gas properties and concessions in the United States. Additionally the Company is utilizing its technical and operational expertise to identify and acquire additional unconventional projects. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol BKX and on the OTCQX under the stock symbol BNKPF.
