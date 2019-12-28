28.12.2019 17:00:00

BNG Team Announces Acquisition Of OnPoint Insurance

FARGO, N.D., Dec. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week BNG Team announced the acquisition of OnPoint Insurance and the expanse of their services to include a wide array of different insurance services to protect small-to-medium-sized businesses assets.

"We are beyond excited to partner with BNG," said CEO of OnPoint Insurance Jim Gross. "Our two companies complement each other perfectly in ethics, culture, and vision. Bringing our expertise as an insurance agency to all of BNG's future and current customers is a great opportunity to help businesses not only to save money, but to better protect their assets, employees, and ownership interests."

The leadership at BNG said the acquisition of OnPoint was a strategic move to expand the type of services their company currently offers customers. OnPoint is structured as an insurance broker for hundreds of carriers, allowing them to shop around for the right insurance for the best price available. With the high costs, small businesses pay for insurance, many of BNG's customers are excited at the potential to save thousands of dollars every year on their insurance costs. In addition to expanded services, CEO Brady Nash of BNG Team was thrilled to add another customer-focused service to their business portfolio.

"As a former small business, we understand how important it is to protect yourself from a whole host of issues, like liability, property, automobile, and more, the expenses never end. That's why we wanted to acquire an established insurance company, who are experts in the industry and can fight for the best rates," said Brady Nash, CEO of BNG Team.

For more information on their new insurance services, view the full details at https://www.bngteam.com/insurance/

About BNG Team: BNG Team provides merchant service solutions for businesses. These services include credit card processing, point-of-sale systems, website and marketing services, and a SaaS payment solution. To learn more about BNG Team and its brands, visit https://www.bngteam.com/.

 

SOURCE BNG Team

