18.12.2019 22:20:00
BMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series
TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. today announced the December 2019 cash distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly, quarterly or annually. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series, at the close of business on December 30, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on January 3, 2020.
Details of the per-unit cash distribution amount are as follows:
Monthly Distributions
Ticker
Cash
Distribution
per Unit ($)
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
ZAG
0.040
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
ZDB
0.030
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
ZST
0.120
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZUS.U
0.130
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
ZFS
0.022
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
ZFM
0.030
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
ZFL
0.045
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
ZRR
0.035
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
ZPS
0.036
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
ZMP
0.034
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
ZPL
0.045
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZCS
0.035
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZCM
0.046
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZLC
0.065
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZSU
0.035
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZIC
0.058
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZIC.U
0.045
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZMU
0.065
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZHY
0.120
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZJK
0.125
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
ZFH
0.058
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZEF
0.062
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
ZPR
0.043
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF
ZUP
0.170
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZUP.U
0.190
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZHP
0.150
BMO Monthly Income ETF
ZMI
0.060
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWC
0.110
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF
ZWB
0.085
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF
ZWK
0.160
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
ZWU
0.075
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF
ZWA
0.090
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWH
0.110
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZWH.U
0.110
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
ZWS
0.105
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWP
0.110
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
ZWE
0.115
BMO US Put Write ETF
ZPW
0.095
BMO US Put Write ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZPW.U
0.095
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF
ZPH
0.100
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
ZDV
0.065
BMO US Dividend ETF
ZDY
0.200
BMO US Dividend ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZDY.U
0.100
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
ZUD
0.140
BMO International Dividend ETF
ZDI
0.090
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
ZDH
0.095
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
ZEB
0.100
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
ZUT
0.070
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
ZRE
0.100
Quarterly Distributions
Ticker
Cash
Distribution
per Unit ($)
BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF
ZGI
0.390
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZUB
0.240
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF
ZBK
0.220
BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF
ZIN
0.310
BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF
ZEO
0.480
BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF
ZGQ
0.150
BMO MSCI EAFE Value Index ETF
ZVI
0.300
BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZEQ
0.170
BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
ZLD
0.140
BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF
ZLI
0.150
BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZDM
0.210
BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF
ZEA
0.180
BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund – ETF Series
ZZZD
0.250
BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF
ZVU
0.130
BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
ZLH
0.120
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZLU.U
0.200
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF
ZLU
0.160
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF
ZUQ
0.150
BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZUE
0.230
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZSP.U
0.150
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF
ZSP
0.220
BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZDJ
0.250
BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF
ZVC
0.140
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF
ZLB
0.210
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
ZCN
0.230
BMO Growth ETF
ZGRO
0.220
BMO Balanced ETF
ZBAL
0.200
BMO Conservative ETF
ZCON
0.200
BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZCB
0.400
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZTL.U
0.550
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
ZTL
0.350
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZTM.U
0.260
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
ZTM
0.300
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZTS.U
0.250
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
ZTS
0.250
BMO Government Bond Index ETF
ZGB
0.320
BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund – ETF Series
ZGSB
0.350
BMO Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund – ETF Series
ZMSB
0.250
BMO Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series
ZCPB
0.200
BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF
ZSB
0.300
BMO Global Communications Index ETF
COMM
0.090
BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF
STPL
0.120
BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF
DISC
0.130
Annual Distributions:
Ticker
Cash
Distribution
per Unit ($)
BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF
ZNQ
0.190
BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZQQ
0.330
BMO SIA Focused Canadian Equity Fund - ETF Series
ZFC
0.180
BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund - ETF Series
ZFN
0.120
BMO Women In Leadership Fund – ETF Series
WOMN
0.360
BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
ZEM
0.500
BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF
ZLE
0.400
BMO China Equity Index ETF
ZCH
0.290
BMO India Equity Index ETF
ZID
0.030
BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF
ZHU
0.060
BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZUH
0.200
BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZMT
1.040
BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF
ZGD
0.000
BMO Junior Gold Index ETF
ZJG
0.000
BMO Junior Oil Index ETF
ZJO
0.810
BMO Junior Gas Index ETF
ZJN
0.630
®/™Registered trade-marks/trade-mark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp., BMO Asset Management Limited and BMO's specialized investment management firms.
BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.
About BMO ETFs' 10 Years of Leadership
Celebrating its tenth year, BMO Financial Group's ETF business is a leading ETF provider in Canada. Today it offers 82 mandates and has a market share of 31 per cent in Canada. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of award-winning active mutual funds.
About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $852 billion as of October 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
SOURCE BMO Financial Group
