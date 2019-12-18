18.12.2019 22:20:00

BMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. today announced the December 2019 cash distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly, quarterly or annually. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series, at the close of business on December 30, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on January 3, 2020.

Details of the per-unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

 Monthly Distributions

Ticker

Cash

Distribution

per Unit ($)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

0.040

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

0.030

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

0.120

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZUS.U

0.130

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

0.022

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

0.030

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

0.045

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

0.035

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

0.036

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

0.034

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

0.045

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

0.035

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

0.046

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

0.065

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

0.035

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

0.058

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZIC.U

0.045

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

0.065

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

0.120

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

0.125

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

0.058

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

0.062

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

0.043

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

0.170

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZUP.U

0.190

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

0.150

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

0.060

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

0.110

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

0.085

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

0.160

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

0.075

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

0.090

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

0.110

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZWH.U

0.110

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

0.105

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

0.110

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

0.115

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

0.095

BMO US Put Write ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZPW.U

0.095

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

0.100

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

0.065

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

0.200

BMO US Dividend ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZDY.U

0.100

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

0.140

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

0.090

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

0.095

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

0.100

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

0.070

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

0.100

 

Quarterly Distributions

Ticker

Cash

Distribution

per Unit ($)

BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF

ZGI

0.390

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUB

0.240

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF

ZBK

0.220

BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF

ZIN

0.310

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF

ZEO

0.480

BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF

ZGQ

0.150

BMO MSCI EAFE Value Index ETF

ZVI

0.300

BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEQ

0.170

BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLD

0.140

BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF

ZLI

0.150

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDM

0.210

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

ZEA

0.180

BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund – ETF Series

ZZZD

0.250

BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF

ZVU

0.130

BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLH

0.120

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZLU.U

0.200

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF

ZLU

0.160

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF

ZUQ

0.150

BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUE

0.230

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZSP.U

0.150

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

ZSP

0.220

BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDJ

0.250

BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF

ZVC

0.140

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

ZLB

0.210

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

ZCN

0.230

BMO Growth ETF

ZGRO

0.220

BMO Balanced ETF

ZBAL

0.200

BMO Conservative ETF

ZCON

0.200

BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCB

0.400

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZTL.U

0.550

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTL

0.350

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZTM.U

0.260

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTM

0.300

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZTS.U

0.250

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTS

0.250

BMO Government Bond Index ETF

ZGB

0.320

BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund – ETF Series

ZGSB

0.350

BMO Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund – ETF Series

ZMSB

0.250

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

ZCPB

0.200

BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF

ZSB

0.300

BMO Global Communications Index ETF

COMM

0.090

BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF

STPL

0.120

BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF

DISC

0.130

 

Annual Distributions:

Ticker

Cash

Distribution

per Unit ($)

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF

ZNQ

0.190

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZQQ

0.330

BMO SIA Focused Canadian Equity Fund - ETF Series

ZFC

0.180

BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund - ETF Series

ZFN

0.120

BMO Women In Leadership Fund – ETF Series

WOMN

0.360

BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

ZEM

0.500

BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF

ZLE

0.400

BMO China Equity Index ETF

ZCH

0.290

BMO India Equity Index ETF

ZID

0.030

BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF

ZHU

0.060

BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUH

0.200

BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMT

1.040

BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF

ZGD

0.000

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF

ZJG

0.000

BMO Junior Oil Index ETF

ZJO

0.810

BMO Junior Gas Index ETF

ZJN

0.630

 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZSP and ZSP.U. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.

S&P/BNY Mellon China Select ADR Index and S&P/BNY Mellon India Select DR Index are service marks owned by S&P Opco LLC. These are other associated trademarks and/or service marks have been licensed for use by BMO Asset Management for use with certain BMO Asset Management Exchange Traded Funds ("BMO ETFs"). S&P Opco LLC provides no advice no recommendations regarding products based on any index licensed by S&P Opco LLC, including BMO ETFs products based on any index licensed by S&P Opco LLC, including the BMO ETFs and none of the BMO ETFs are sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Opco LLC, or its respective affiliates, or third party licensors, and S&P Opco LLC makes no representation, warranty, or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units in the BMO ETFs.

NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

®/™Registered trade-marks/trade-mark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp., BMO Asset Management Limited and BMO's specialized investment management firms.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds.  Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing.  BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus.  BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

About BMO ETFs' 10 Years of Leadership
Celebrating its tenth year, BMO Financial Group's ETF business is a leading ETF provider in Canada. Today it offers 82 mandates and has a market share of 31 per cent in Canada. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of award-winning active mutual funds.

About BMO Financial Group 
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $852 billion as of October 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Nachrichten

