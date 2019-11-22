22.11.2019 16:00:00

BMO Capital Markets Named Best Canadian Bank for the Canadian Dollar for 9th Consecutive Year

TORONTO, NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets, the investment and corporate banking arm of BMO Financial Group (NYSE, TSX: BMO), has been named Best Bank for the Canadian Dollar for the ninth year in a row by FX Week.

"We are proud to provide our clients with tenured expertise in Canadian dollar products. BMO Capital Markets' leadership in the currency can be attributed to our longstanding and firm commitment to provide excellence in client service in all the regions we serve," said Kate Stothers, Managing Director, Global Markets, BMO Capital Markets.

The FX Week Best Banks Awards are the benchmark for performance in the global FX industry, and are the most accurate indicator of leaders in the market. The winners are chosen based on votes from foreign exchange professionals from around the globe. In the 2019 survey, respondents from banks, corporate treasurers and investors – including fund managers, institutional investors and hedge funds – voted for banks, brokers and vendors in 38 categories.

BMO Capital Markets' Foreign Exchange Products group, part of the BMO Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (BMO FICC) group, is comprised of a team of nearly 100 professionals operating in eleven cities: London, Toronto, Montreal, Chicago, Milwaukee, New York, San Francisco, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong.

The BMO FICC group has received numerous awards for its market leadership. Recent recognitions include:

  • Recognized as a 2019 Greenwich Quality Leader in Canadian Fixed-Income Research by Greenwich Associates
  • Ranked #3 as a 2019 Greenwich Share Leader for Overall Canadian Fixed-Income Market Share by Greenwich Associates
  • Ranked #1 for U.S. Rates Strategy, Technical Analysis, and Federal Agency Debt Strategy by Institutional Investor

About BMO Capital Markets
BMO Capital Markets is a leading, full-service North American-based financial services provider offering corporate, institutional and government clients access to a complete range of products and services including equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, market risk management, debt and equity research and institutional sales and trading. With approximately 2,700 professionals in 33 locations around the world, including 19 offices in North America, BMO Capital Markets works proactively with clients to provide innovative and integrated financial solutions.

BMO Capital Markets is a member of BMO Financial Group (NYSE, TSX: BMO) one of the largest diversified financial services providers in North America with $839 billion total assets as at July 31, 2019.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmo-capital-markets-named-best-canadian-bank-for-the-canadian-dollar-for-9th-consecutive-year-300963791.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

