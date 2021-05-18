SMI 11’142 0.1%  SPI 14’339 0.3%  Dow 34’061 -0.8%  DAX 15’387 -0.1%  Euro 1.0973 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’005 0.0%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 39’016 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8977 -0.6%  Öl 68.5 -1.6% 

18.05.2021 23:00:00

BMO Asset Management Inc. Announces Changes to the Frequency of Distributions for the Accumulating Units BMO ETFs

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today announced changes to the frequency of distributions for the Accumulating Units of the Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) listed in the table below:

BMO ETF

Trading
Symbol

Prior
Frequency
of
Distributions

New
Frequency of
Distribution

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS.L

Annually

Quarterly

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS.L

Annually

Quarterly

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS.L

Annually

Quarterly

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST.L

Annually

Quarterly

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF

ZUS.V

Annually

Quarterly

These quarterly distributions, if any, generally represent net income and net realized capital gains within the ETFs. They are distributed and automatically reinvested in additional Accumulating Units of the applicable ETF, which are consolidated immediately.

Please note that the ETFs' investment objectives and strategies remained unchanged.

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the BMO ETF's prospectus.  BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for 11 years, with over 100 strategies and approximately 30 per cent market share in Canada1. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1Morningstar, December 2020

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $973 billion as of January 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:17 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Inflationsängste und Zinsfantasie - bleibt Gold gefragt?
16:05 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:59 Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV
11:41 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 4.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Swiss Market® Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Index
09:20 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Telekom gesucht
08:09 SMI nimmt neuen Anlauf
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Sonova #Vodafone #HomeDepot #Walmart #Cisco #Richemont

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ausverkauf am Kryptomarkt - Bitcoin fällt auf Dreimonatstief
Credit Suisse verliert offenbar Topmanager nach Archegos-Debakel - CS-Aktie schwächer
Meinungen gehen auseinander: Bitcoin eine Blase - oder weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial?
Barrick Gold-CEO Mark Bristow: Goldpreis wird durch "irrationales" Verhalten gestützt
Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst etwas fester -- DAX letztlich knapp im Minus -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost beenden Handel mehrheitlich in Grün
Evolva-Aktie steigt: Evolva sichert sich weiteres Kapital
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie gewinnt: Relief will Zulassungsantrag für ACER-001 in Europa noch 2021 stellen
Warren Buffett: Bidens Steuerpläne sind nicht zum Nachteil der Konsumenten
AstraZeneca-Aktie gesucht: Kombinierte Impfung von AstraZeneca und BioNTech ist hochwirksam
Trotz jüngstem Abwärtstrend: Tesla-Aktie könnte Fahrt in Richtung 1'000 US-Dollar aufnehmen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit