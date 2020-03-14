BluSky Earns Designation as Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration firm, today announced it is Great Place to Work-Certified™ for a third consecutive year. Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven "For All" methodology, certification confirms a minimum of 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at BluSky. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We are thrilled to again be Great Place to Work-Certified™," says Kent Stemper, BluSky CEO. "Our employees are the most important resource in our commitment to serve our customers, and it means a lot that they have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and with their jobs. This is important to us because we know that when our employees have a high-trust experience every day they are more productive, drive better business results and make a difference to our customers."

"We congratulate BluSky on their certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more, visit BluSky's Certified Company Profile at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/5001009.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC

Centennial, Colorado-based, BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC provides restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing services to all commercial and multifamily real estate classes across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

