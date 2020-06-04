Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP File Lawsuit Against Holiday Al Management Sub LLC, Alleging the Company Violated the Private Attorney General Act

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Contra Costa labor law attorneys at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a lawsuit against Holiday Al Management Sub LLC, alleging that the company violated the Private Attorney General Act (PAGA) by failing to provide accurate wages and not providing required rest periods to their California employees. The lawsuit against Holiday Al Management Sub LLC, is currently pending in the Contra Costa Superior Court, Case No. C20-00779. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

The lawsuit filed against Holiday Al Management Sub LLC, alleges the company failed to accurately pay PLAINTIFF and the AGGRIEVED EMPLOYEES for all the time they were under DEFENDANT's control. Pursuant to the Industrial Welfare Commission Wage Orders, DEFENDANT is required to pay PLAINTIFF and other AGGRIEVED EMPLOYEES for all time worked, meaning the time during which an employee was subject to the control of an employer, including all the time the employee was permitted or suffered to permit this work. Additionally, the lawsuit alleges PLAINTIFF and other AGGRIEVED EMPLOYEES were from time to time unable to take off duty meal breaks and were not fully relieved of duty for meal periods due to rigorous work schedules. To the extent that the time worked off the clock did not qualify for overtime premium payment, DEFENDANT failed to pay minimum wages for the time worked off-the-clock in violation of Cal. Lab. Code §§ 1194, 1197, and 1197.1.

PAGA is a mechanism by which the State of California itself can enforce state labor laws through the employee suing under the PAGA who do so as the proxy or agent of the state's labor law enforcement agencies. An action to recover civil penalties under PAGA is fundamentally a law enforcement action designed to protect the public and not to benefit private parties. The purpose of PAGA is not to recover damages or restitution, but to create a means of "deputizing" citizens as private attorneys general to enforce the Labor Code.

For more information about the lawsuit against Holiday Al Management Sub LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to Attorney Nicholas De Blouw.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, Sacramento County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and other types of illegal workplace conduct.

***THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT***

SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP