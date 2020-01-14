+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
14.01.2020 18:32:00

Bluetooth IoT Market Set to Nearly Quadruple by 2024 as Smart Home Exceeds 800 Million Device Shipments

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart home market is forecasted to account for over 13% of Bluetooth device shipments by 2024, equating to over 815 million Bluetooth-enabled products at this time, finds global tech market advisory firm ABI Research. The tremendous growth in a wide range of device types, including smart lighting, voice-control front ends, smart appliances and sensors, among others, many of which support Bluetooth, is propelling the market to grow from 250 million units in 2019 to become one of Bluetooth's largest market opportunities over the next five years.

"The smart home market is beginning to ramp up, and strong growth for wireless devices and services is anticipated over the next few years as an increasing number of homes deploy solutions," says Andrew Zignani, Principal Analyst, ABI Research. Bluetooth, thanks to its unique benefits such as low power consumption, audio capabilities, widespread presence in mobile devices, and mesh networking support, ensure the technology is extremely well placed to take advantage of a vast number of opportunities across a wide range of device types. "Bluetooth's growing presence in voice control front ends from the likes of Amazon, Alibaba, Google, Baidu, and Xiaomi makes up a significant portion of this growth, alongside increased traction within smart lighting, smart appliances, door locks, sensors, and many other device types," Zignani adds.

However, it is not just Bluetooth that will take advantage of this vast increase in devices. Wi-Fi, 802.15.4, and Z-Wave smart home products are all anticipated to see device shipments grow between now and 2024. "The smart home market is made up of numerous different device types, each with their own specific throughput, power, range, and topology requirements. Smart lighting device shipments will break the 300-million-unit barrier by 2024, with 60% of these based on 802.15.4 technology. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi will account for 30% and 8%, respectively. Likewise, Wi-Fi will be nearly ubiquitous in smart appliances alongside Bluetooth, while 802.15.4 and Z-Wave will gain traction in low power sensor devices," adds Zignani.

Beyond the smart home, opportunities for Bluetooth within the IoT will include beacons and personal trackers, healthcare devices, commercial building automation and lighting, as well as several different types of wearable devices, including smartwatches and fitness trackers. These will soon begin to open increased opportunities for likes of Nordic Semiconductor, Dialog Semiconductor, Cypress (recently acquired by Infineon), Silicon Labs, NXP, Microchip, Espressif Systems, MediaTek, Qualcomm, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, Telit, TI, Redpine Signals, On Semiconductor, u-blox, and Atmosic.

These findings are from ABI Research's Wireless Connectivity Technology Segmentation & Addressable Markets market data report. This report is part of the company's Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Wireless Connectivity research service, which includes research, data, and Executive Foresights. Market Data spreadsheets are composed of deep data, market share analysis, and highly segmented, service-specific forecasts to provide detailed insight where opportunities lie.

About ABI Research
ABI Research provides strategic guidance to visionaries, delivering actionable intelligence on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces across the world. ABI Research's global team of analysts publish groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms, empowering our clients to stay ahead of their markets and their competitors. 

ABI Research提供开创性的研究和战略指导，帮助客户了解日新月异的技术。 自1990年以来，我们已与全球数百个领先的技术品牌，尖端公司，具有远见的政府机构以及创新的贸易团体建立了合作关系。 我们帮助客户创造真实的业务成果。 

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info

Global 
Deborah Petrara 
Tel: +1.516.624.2558 
pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/276887/abi_research_logo.jpg

SOURCE ABI Research

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:23
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Preiskorrektur bei Gold setzt sich fort
11:18
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Geberit AG, Clariant AG, ABB Ltd
09:38
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
09:16
SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.01.20
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:30
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
13.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Iran-Krise: Bei diesem Szenario gäbe es für den Ölpreis kein Halten mehr
Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Top-Ten bei Shortsellern: Die SIX-Aktien, die am häufigsten leerverkauft werden
Lindt&Sprüngli wächst 2019 im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie profitiert
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit November
Dow zum Handelsende in Grün -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Bossard-Aktie bricht ein: Bossard wächst 2019 nur dank Übernahmen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Dienstag schlussendlich fester. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer konnte sich nicht so recht entscheiden und beendete die Sitzung dann nahe der Nulllinie. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost notierten am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;