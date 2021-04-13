Bluestone Files Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Optimized Cerro Blanco Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTC: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report – "Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Cerro Blanco Project" which is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.bluestoneresources.ca.

The Technical Report was prepared by G Mining Services Inc. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has an effective date of February 28, 2021.

Preliminary Economic Assessment Highlights

The recent completion of advanced engineering and optimization work significantly enhanced the understanding of the Cerro Blanco Gold Project and presented an opportunity to capitalize on its near-surface, high-grade mineralization through an open pit development scenario. The optimized project doubles the gold resource ounces and production profile which effectively triples the NPV%5 of the project to $907 million. As reported in the press release dated February 28, 2021, highlights include:

Peak production of 334,000 ounces and average annual production of 231,000 ounces gold over the life of mine ("LOM").

Average life of mine all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $642 /oz (net credits).

/oz (net credits). Average annual free cash flow of $186 million per year and LOM total free cash flow of $2 billion .

per year and LOM total free cash flow of . Net present value ("NPV 5% ") of $907 million after-tax.

") of after-tax. After-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 28.5%.

Initial capital of $548 million with an after-tax payback period of 2.6 years.

with an after-tax payback period of 2.6 years. Life of mine production of approximately 2.4 million ounces of gold and 10.3 million ounces of silver over an initial 11-year mine life.

Measured & Indicated Resources of 3.0 million ounces of gold and 13.2 million ounces of silver (61.5 million tonnes at 1.5 g/t Au and 6.7 g/t Ag).

Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts are stated in U.S dollars ("$") at a gold price of $1,550/oz and a silver price of $20/oz.

Qualified Person

David Cass, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified that the scientific and technical information set out above in this news release is accurate and therefore approves this written disclosure of the technical information.

About Bluestone Resources

The Cerro Blanco Gold Project is an advanced stage near surface development project. A PEA on the project highlighted an asset capable of producing over 300 koz/yr with an average annual production of 231 koz/yr at all-in sustaining costs of ~$642/oz (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs) over an initial 11-year mine life. The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

