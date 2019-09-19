19.09.2019 01:28:00

Bluestone Announces Re-opening of Pinnacle Preparation Plant

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bluestone Resources Inc. announced that as market conditions have improved, it will be re-opening the Pinnacle Preparation Plant and re-hiring many of the impacted workers. 

"Bluestone Resources is pleased to announce the re-opening of the Pinnacle plant," said Jay Justice. "Since the recent temporary shutdown – brought on by a drop in the metallurgical coal market – we have been working around the clock to find a solution that would get our miners back on the job. Our hard-working employees are the lifeblood of our company and our state, and anytime there are layoffs, even temporarily, we know the pain and stress that causes a person and their loved ones. It's something that we take extremely seriously. That's why I'm happy to report we are in a position to re-open the mine and get our folks back to work."

While other coal operations have gone into bankruptcy over the past few years, Bluestone continues to work to protect miners' jobs and create economic growth for communities that rely on it. Today, Bluestone employs thousands of people in West Virginia, including coalminers who are the backbone of the state. The company remains committed to weathering the economic challenges facing the coal industry and focusing on its employees.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluestone-announces-re-opening-of-pinnacle-preparation-plant-300921251.html

SOURCE Bluestone Resources Inc.

