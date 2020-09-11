+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen! Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
11.09.2020 19:30:00

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces Third Quarter Dividends on Common Stock, 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Sto...

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared quarterly cash dividends on the Company's Class A common stock (the "Class A Common Stock") and the Company's Class C common stock (the "Class C Common Stock") for the third quarter of 2020, in each case in the amount of $0.1625 per share (collectively, the "Common Dividends").  In addition, the Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2020, in the amount of $0.515625 per share (the "Series A Preferred Dividend").  In addition, the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2020, in the amount of $0.4765625 per share (the "Series C Preferred Dividend").  Further, the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2020, in the amount of $0.4453125 per share (the "Series D Preferred Dividend").

(PRNewsfoto/Bluerock Residential Growth REI)

The Common Dividends, the Series A Preferred Dividend, the Series C Preferred Dividend and the Series D Preferred Dividend will each be payable in cash on Monday, October 5, 2020 to Class A Common stockholders, Class C Common stockholders, Series A Preferred stockholders, Series C Preferred stockholders and Series D Preferred stockholders of record (respectively) as of Friday, September 25, 2020.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and to operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes.  BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bluerockresidential.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.  Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company's actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the potential adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, partners and employees, as well as the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants, partners and employees will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact (including governmental actions that may vary by jurisdiction, such as mandated business closing; stay-at-home orders; limits on group activity; and actions to protect residential tenants from eviction), and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, including national and local employment rates and the corresponding impact on the Company's tenants' ability to pay their rent on time or at all, among others.  For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2020, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluerock-residential-growth-reit-brg-announces-third-quarter-dividends-on-common-stock-8-250-series-a-cumulative-redeemable-preferred-stock-7-625-series-c-cumulative-redeemable-preferred-stock-and-7-125-series-d-cumulative--301128388.html

SOURCE Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 65.98
2.93 %
The Swatch Grp 211.20
2.47 %
Adecco Group 49.72
1.70 %
LafargeHolcim 44.08
1.17 %
Alcon 51.58
0.94 %
Swiss Re 76.70
0.00 %
Swisscom 500.40
-0.24 %
ABB 23.84
-0.38 %
CS Group 9.83
-0.71 %
UBS Group 11.16
-0.80 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:11
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:45
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
08:17
SMI bleibt in Lauerstellung
06:02
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Weiterer Kursanstieg?
10.09.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ September 2020
10.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc
09.09.20
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:10
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ARYZTA-Aktie schiesst hoch: ARYZTA führt Übernahmeverhandlungen mit Investmentfirma Elliott
Dufry plant eine Kapitalerhöhung von rund 500 Mio Franken - Dufry-Aktie auf Höhenflug
Indischer Milliardär soll Amazon 20-Milliarden-Anteil an Handelssparte geboten haben - Amazon-Aktie im Minus
Wall Street tiefer -- SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
VAUDOISE kauft Grossaktionär AMG Substanzwerte 20'000 Aktien ab - VAUDOISE-Aktie gefragt
"Revolution": Jim Cramer lobt Tesla-Chef Elon Musk
Rally der Apple- und Tesla-Aktie: Börsenexperte verrät die wahren Gründe
SMI geht mit positiver Tendenz ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst behauptet -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel fester
EZB bestätigt Geldpolitik wie erwartet
Analysten heben Kursziel für NVIDIA-Aktie an: So kann der Grafikkartenhersteller punkten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit positiver Tendenz ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst behauptet -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel fester
Anleger in der Schweiz griffen am Freitag zaghaft zu. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt kam es letztlich zu moderaten Gewinnen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging der Trend nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB